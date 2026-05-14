Equip Exposition Announces Expanded 2026 Women's Leadership Programming

Popular event features keynotes from HGTV co-founder Susan Packard & green industry leader Judith Guido

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the award-winning international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition trade show, announced today its 2026 programming dedicated to women in the green industry. The show's popular Women's Leadership Reception will feature media trailblazer Susan Packard, as well as Judith Guido, who is recognized as one of the highest-ranking women in the green industry. The event, sponsored by Belgard, SiteOne and Hunter FX/Luminaire, will take place Thursday, October 22, at 4 p.m.

Susan Packard, a media entrepreneur who helped create popular TV channels like HGTV, CNBC and Food Network, is one of the speakers for the Women’s Leadership Reception. “I will be sharing the one factor that makes all the difference for employees to be happy at work, with stories and examples from creating HGTV, one of the fastest-growing programming networks in history,” Packard says.

"Our women's programming offers a valuable opportunity to expand your network while engaging with influential women who are shaping and transforming the industry," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), an international trade association which owns and manages the trade show.

Susan Packard, a media entrepreneur who helped create popular TV channels like HGTV, CNBC and Food Network, is one of the speakers for the Women's Leadership Reception. "I will be sharing the one factor that makes all the difference for employees to be happy at work, with stories and examples from creating HGTV, one of the fastest-growing programming networks in history," Packard says.

Fellow keynote speaker Judith Guido has spent her career building leading green industry companies, including taking one public on the NYSE. "Susan and I have both built executive careers in male‑dominated industries by delivering results and leading with resilience," Guido says. "We're passionate about and committed to helping women build careers and lives they never thought possible – through education, bold ideas, strong relationships, and smart problem‑solving – and we're excited to share our insights, experiences and what it takes to grow, lead and win in business and the green industry."

Previous participants consistently rank the Women's Leadership Reception as a must-attend experience. "In a male-dominated industry, there's something powerful about a room where women can sit across from each other and understand the struggle without saying a word," says Sara Hey, President of Bob Clements International. "You don't have to explain the context. You don't have to translate. You just get to be in it together, learn from each other, and leave with a network of women who actually know what your day-to-day looks like. If you're coming to Equip, don't miss this one."

For more about the Women's Leadership Reception watch: https://youtu.be/xZV-MzX6_mo.

Each year, award-winning Equip draws thousands of landscapers, dealers, contractors, hardscape experts, and outdoor power equipment manufacturers to see the latest equipment, connect with each other, and learn from the most innovative and successful leaders in their industry. Last year Equip broke attendance records, attracting nearly 30,000 registrants to the Kentucky Expo Center (KEC).

The show will begin a two-city rotation in 2029, with Equip being held in Orlando that year and thereafter biannually. Equip Expo will return to Louisville in 2030.

Early Registration: Registration for Equip 2026 is open and pricing for attendee registration is only $25 through May 31, 2026. Hardscape North America continues to co-locate with the show.

Visit www.equipexposition.com to register and book hotel rooms.

Journalist Credentialing: Journalists seeking to attend Equip are strongly urged to register and obtain media credentials in advance of the show.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the top three largest trade shows in the United States. The show is a Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award Winner, including "Greatest Trade Show of 2024," and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes "equip" magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

SOURCE Equip Exposition