Exhibit Space at Equip Exposition Sells Out for a Fifth Year in a Row

Blockbuster trade show's exhibits will cover more than a square mile and offer a wealth of opportunities for landscapers, contractors, dealers and manufacturers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For a fifth year in a row, Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, has sold out its available exhibit space at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC). OPEI owns and manages the blockbuster show, which will be held October 20-23, 2026.

“We have 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space, including the Outdoor Demo Yard. Every inch of the Kentucky Exposition Center that can be used for exhibit space is now sold,” says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of OPEI. “That translates to more than a square mile of exhibits, or the equivalent of 20 football fields. There are thousands of products and services that can help landscapers, contractors and dealers expand and better their business.”

"We have 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space, including the Outdoor Demo Yard. Every inch of the Kentucky Exposition Center that can be used for exhibit space is now sold," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of OPEI. "That translates to more than a square mile of exhibits, or the equivalent of 20 football fields. There are thousands of products and services that can help landscapers, contractors and dealers expand and better their business."

Kiser noted that demand for space means that exhibitors must plan ahead and reserve space well in advance. The award-winning trade show sold its last exhibit space in May 2026. Last year the last booth sale was in June. In 2024, the trade show sold its final booth in August and in 2023, the last slot was sold in early October, a few weeks before the show opened.

Kiser noted that due to high demand to participate in the show, the Equip staff continually work with KEC officials to re-imagine space and are creative about ways to add value for attendees. Last year they opened up Freedom Hall to exhibit sales for the first time. In 2025, Equip also moved and expanded the UTV Test Track to deliver an even better experience for attendees.

"Equip is epic, and people are excited to be at the show and part of this dynamic industry. This is the place where innovators roll out new products and talk about where this industry is headed. It's where landscape contractors try out new equipment and meet the people who design and make it," says Kiser.

There's still plenty of tickets left for attendees, who can register for the early bird price of only $30 through September 10, 2026. Ticket prices go to $60 on September 11, 2026, and to $120 on October 20, 2026.

Last year Equip broke attendance records, attracting nearly 30,000 registrants to the KEC. The show will begin a two-city rotation in 2029, with Equip being held in Orlando that year and thereafter biannually. Equip Expo will return to Louisville in 2030.

To zero in on what attendees want to see at a mega show where the exhibit area spans square footage that is greater than 20 football fields, organizers recommend using the Equip Expo app, sponsored by CASE Construction Equipment, which helps attendees prioritize and navigate to their "must-see" exhibitors.

Equip Exposition also provides landscapers, dealers, contractors, hardscape experts, and outdoor power equipment manufacturers a unique platform to learn from each other through peer to-peer networking events and classroom, training and education sessions.

This year the show is debuting Equip Academy, a new in-person and online training package designed to help contractors and landscapers confront today's current business challenges head on.

Networking and peer learning is an important part of the show. There's a Welcome Reception at Churchill Downs sponsored by Caterpillar, Inc., a keynote address by HGTV's Mike Holmes sponsored by Kress, a 4th Street Live concert sponsored by the Propane Education and Research Council, and a Paristown Pointe Block Party & Concert sponsored by Gravely. Susan Packard, a media entrepreneur who helped create popular TV channels like HGTV, CNBC, and Food Network, will keynote the Women's Leadership Reception, which is sponsored by Belgard, SiteOne and Hunter/FX Luminaire.

Visit www.equipexposition.com to register and book hotel rooms.

Journalist Credentialing: Journalists seeking to attend Equip are strongly urged to register and obtain media credentials in advance of the show.

Equip Expo Photos For Editorial Use: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3vglzu8uzxz64uvazz2da/AO9vOLVkyv4KjkfK94XAcHE?rlkey=vmgx019pp59ihkxhif8tre92c&dl=0

Embeddable Video:

https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the top three largest trade shows in the United States. The show is a Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award Winner, including "Greatest Trade Show of 2024," and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes "equip" magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

SOURCE Equip Exposition