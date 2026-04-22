Equip Exposition Announces an Expanded Hands-On Tree Care Arena in 2026

Celebrate National Arbor Day: Get Inspired to Grow Tree Care Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Arbor Day on April 24, award-winning trade show Equip Exposition announces the expanded Tree Care Arena in Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) during this year's show held October 20 to 23 in Louisville.

This year, in addition to showcasing tree care techniques on a 50-foot live tree, there will be interactive hands-on stations and mini-tours. Landscapers and contractors can talk one-on-one with seasoned experts about how to add tree care to their product offerings and the equipment and knowledge needed.

This year, in addition to showcasing tree care techniques on a 50-foot live tree, there will be interactive hands-on stations and mini-tours. Landscapers and contractors can talk one-on-one with seasoned experts about how to add tree care to their product offerings and the equipment and knowledge needed.

"You won't just talk about how to do the work. You'll get hands-on, in-tree training to learn how to add tree care to your landscaping service lineup or get help with what you're already doing," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), an international trade association which owns and manages the trade show.

Trainers from The Davey Institute and Academy Trained will host daily training during the show. They will cover safety requirements for tree care, the equipment needed, and the many techniques employed by tree care professionals utilizing bucket trucks, lifts, chainsaws, and other commonly used tools.

"For landscapers, tree care can be an excellent way to grow their profits and service lines," said Kiser. "Trees make important contributions to community and home green spaces. For the landscapers and contractors attending Equip, Tree Care Arena will be a living laboratory for learning about tree care and how to add this to your business offerings."

At Tree Care Arena, Equip attendees also can learn

how bucket trucks and lifts are used for tree trimming and care by watching real demonstrations with large equipment,

tree removal, planting and mulching,

small tree and shrub planting and pruning, and

the business opportunities offered by providing tree care services.

Tree Care Arena offerings are included in the Equip registration and are not an additional cost to attendees.

Award-winning Equip each year draws thousands of landscapers, dealers, contractors, hardscape experts, and outdoor power equipment manufacturers to see the latest equipment, connect with each other, and learn from the most innovative and successful leaders in their industry. Last year Equip broke attendance records attracting nearly 30,000 registrants to the KEC.

The show will begin a two-city rotation in 2029, with Equip being held in Orlando that year and thereafter biannually. Equip Expo will return to Louisville in 2030.

Registration for Equip 2026 is open and pricing for attendee registration is only $25 through May 31, 2026. Hardscape North America continues to co-locate with the show.

Equip Exposition brings more than $31 million to Louisville.

Visit www.equipexposition.com to register and book hotel rooms.

Tree care arena photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ng3pxobq27p1569sh86n8/APxtCXidUP52K2gVca4SZBE?rlkey=ie249bvl3200789a0zorjhbpz&dl=0

Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

Journalists seeking to attend Equip are strongly urged to register and obtain media credentials in advance of the show.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the top three largest trade shows in the United States. The show is a Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award Winner, including "Greatest Trade Show of 2024," and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes "equip" magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

SOURCE Equip Exposition