Equip Exposition Announces Keynote Speaker Series Featuring HGTV's Mike Holmes & Media Entrepreneur Susan Packard

Event Attendees to Find Inspiration, Advice to Take Business to the Next Level

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip, the award-winning international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, announces its keynote speaker series at the October 20-23, 2026 show. Celebrity speaker Mike Holmes, one of North America's most trusted contractors and star of the HGTV show, Holmes Family Rescue, will be Equip's Wednesday morning opening keynote. Susan Packard, a media entrepreneur who helped create popular TV channels like HGTV, CNBC, and Food Network, will keynote the Women's Leadership Reception Thursday afternoon.

"This October, we're launching the Keynote Series, offering four industry-specific events that will host not only esteemed industry insiders but celebrity speakers to inspire and entertain our attendees," said Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the trade show.

Mike Holmes is known for his no-nonsense approach, high standards, and commitment to "making it right." His work on television has reshaped how homeowners think about building, renovation, and the importance of hiring qualified professionals. His recent series, Holmes Family Rescue, airs on HGTV US, Discovery+, and HBOMax.

Susan Packard is known as a tireless advocate for women who aspire to success and accomplishment, and she will share her experiences and practices of good emotional health. This year, the popular leadership event, which connects women in the industry, is expanding to two hours from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, and is sponsored by Belgard, SiteOne and Hunter FX/Luminaire.

Rounding out the keynote speaker series experience is The Morning Show, sponsored by Rehlko, and ENERGIZE, both of which will address key challenges landscape contractors who operate in the front lines face when operating and scaling their operations.

The Morning Show will bring three leading green industry podcasters to one stage and is hosted by Paul Jamison, Naylor Taliaferro, and Caleb Auman. This session focuses on the real experiences that contractors faced this year as they attempted to grow themselves and their business.

ENERGIZE, where leaders in the landscape talk sales, marketing, and learn how to win, will be hosted by Brian Fullerton, owner of the Fullerton Unfiltered Podcast and Brian's Lawn Maintenance.

"These four main stage events will inspire, entertain, and give business owners the vision and tactics to grow in a way that can only be done by fellow industry pros that have experienced the same pains and opportunities that our attendees experience," says Kiser.

The show will begin a two-city rotation in 2029, with Equip being held in Orlando and thereafter biannually. Equip Expo will return to Louisville in 2030.

Registration for Equip 2026 is open and winter pricing for attendee registration is only $25 through May 31, 2026. Hardscape North America continues to co-locate with the show. Equip Exposition brings more than $25 million to Louisville.

Visit www.equipexposition.com to register and book hotel rooms.

