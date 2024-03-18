Equip Exposition's West Wing Will Showcase New, Improved Experiences

Discover Infinity Pool Training, Drone Zone, Certification Classes, Mulligan's Garden Park and More

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscapers, contractors and outdoor power equipment dealers will find a wealth of experiences that expand how they think about and grow their businesses at Equip Exposition this year in the West Wing at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC), October 16-18.

"The West Wing is geared toward landscapers and contractors so they can experience where the industry is going next." Post this “Now that Equip shuttles will drop off and pick up attendees at the West Wing, we’ve added a commuter lounge, food trucks and seating, and registration,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns Equip Exposition. “Also, with many of the new training and certification classrooms as well as the New Product Showcase located there, we expect the West Wing to be a major hub of activity.”

With the KEC gearing up for a major renovation and construction project designed to further modernize its facilities, expand its footprint and reorient the building, Equip Exposition organizers are taking steps to make the West Wing more comfortable and offer new experiences for attendees in 2024.

"Now that Equip shuttles will drop off and pick up attendees at the West Wing, we've added a commuter lounge, food trucks and seating, and registration," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns Equip Exposition. "Also, with many of the new training and certification classrooms as well as the New Product Showcase located there, we expect the West Wing to be a major hub of activity."

Some of the experiences attendees will find in the West Wing at Equip Expo 2024 include:

A new Classroom and Certification Center,

The annual dog adoption event, Mutt Madness on Thursday, October 17 in the new Mulligan's Garden Park,

in the new Mulligan's Garden Park, New Infinity pool training,

The Drone Zone,

The New Product Showcase,

The Equip Golf Experience sponsored by TD Retail Card Services,

Food offerings and seating,

And more

"The West Wing is geared toward landscapers and contractors so they can experience where the industry is going next," says Kiser. "And get valuable training and certifications that will help expand their businesses when they get home."

The Classroom and Certification Center will offer classes covering scaling your business, developing crew leaders into better managers, pesticide management and application, tree and shrub pruning and plant health, and more. Education at Equip also includes employee recruitment and retention, irrigation repair, installation and design, outdoor lighting design and installation, and outdoor pool design, maintenance and installation, working with private equity to expand or sell your business, understanding key financial metrics to boost profitability, and more.

It's not all strictly business, however, as Equip offers many opportunities to unwind while networking. The Equip Golf Experience will enable attendees to get together while having some fun. The indoor food trucks and seating area will allow for meetups while fueling up to traverse the one million square feet of exhibit space at the industry's leading trade show and its 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard. And there even will be an opportunity to give a rescue dog a forever home at Mulligan's Mutt Madness, now located in the West Wing.

Giving Back

Equip Exposition also will give back this year with a special project that helps Louisville-based philanthropy Blessings in a Backpack. Attendees visiting the West Wing can help stuff hundreds of backpacks with meals for distribution to school kids who may not have enough to eat over the weekend at home. The event is sponsored by Hunter and the TurfMutt Foundation.

"Louisville is our home, and the city works hard to welcome our industry every year in October," said Kiser. "So given our industry is known for its generosity and giving back to others, we expect many Equip attendees will want to get involved with Blessings in a Backpack during the show, which we're staging in the West Wing."

Award-winning Equip brings more than $21 million annually to Louisville. Due to its size, the show with co-location partner Hardscape North America fully occupies the North, East and South halls and continues expansion into the West Wing of the KEC. Last year, the blockbuster show drew 27,000 people from all 50 states and 46 countries.

In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea."

For more information visit equipexposition.com, contact the Equip Exposition office at [email protected] or call 502-536-7050.

West Wing Layout Image: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6a7r5s1qwje0rlqy71ghp/h?rlkey=0b5xka2mjvn0951fag5if3ahi&dl=0

Equip Expo Photos Available: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/f4jd1ftd041m90emw1cc7/h?rlkey=zc8d8rs6rba4v8nccm02lumv1&dl=0

Embeddable Video Overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOFrAUaS8R0

Additional Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest annual trade shows in the United States, and is co-located with Hardscape America. In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea." Equip publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com.

SOURCE Equip Exposition