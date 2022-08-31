equipifi Selected for Seventh FIS Fintech Accelerator Program

FIS Fintech Accelerator program, in partnership with The Venture Center, connects high-potential fintechs with global banking network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- equipifi today announced that it has been selected to participate in the seventh FIS Fintech Accelerator program, in partnership with The Venture Center. The FIS Fintech Accelerator program brings bankers, subject matter experts, and financial service executives together with pre-vetted, market-validated fintech companies to advance the financial services industry.

"equipifi being chosen for the FIS Fintech Accelerator program is an honor," said Bryce Deeney, co-founder and CEO of equipifi. "Our BNPL solution is primed to help bankers and financial institutions innovate throughout the ongoing digital revolution, and we're excited about the opportunity to meet with FIS' network."

equipifi enables financial institutions to extend BNPL offers that are in alignment with consumer health and financial goals to their debit cardholders. By adding BNPL to the solution suite, banks and credit unions can extend financial flexibility and deepen engagement while growing existing lines of revenue and opening new ones.

"We're excited to be working with equipifi, one of the fintech companies selected for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program," said Elaine Duff, Head of FIS Impact Ventures Fintech Advocacy, FIS. "We're constantly engaging the most innovative startups and look forward to helping these solutions evolve so they can serve the fintech industry."

"We are excited to kick off the seventh year of our partnership with FIS and the State of Arkansas to produce the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator," said Wayne Miller, Executive Director of The Venture Center. "Our work with FIS is more important than ever as digital transformation continues to revolutionize everything we do. This year's cohort demonstrates what fintech partnership is all about, and the program is certain to be elevated as we work with the President of FIS Impact Ventures, Rob Lee, and his team, whose dedication to fintech advocacy, diversity and inclusion is perfectly aligned with our own goal to drive meaningful impact."

The 12-week 2022 program began July 19 and culminates with Demo Day on November 9 when fintechs will demonstrate their refined solutions to hundreds of leading financial institutions, potential investors, and industry participants.

To learn more about the FIS Fintech Accelerator program, visit www.venturecenter.co/fisfintech .

About Company

equipifi is a fintech SaaS powering banks and credit unions with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions that align with their customers' financial goals. The equipifi platform seamlessly integrates with financial institutions to help them deepen customer engagement, grow market share, increase revenue, and provide a single place to view, accept, and manage BNPL plans on their existing digital banking app. Follow equipifi on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter (@equipifi).

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

About The Venture Center

The Venture Center's immersive accelerator programs are designed to accelerate the growth of early-to-late stage companies and help validate their solutions for real-world problems. Our methodology provides a unique opportunity to connect with community bank executives, receive seed investment, and learn from a comprehensive curriculum aiding in strategically addressing go-to-market, business, and finance challenges. Learn more at www.venturecenter.co . Follow The Venture Center on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter (@VentureCenter), and Instagram.

