equipifi Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Audit

equipifi completes SOC 2® Type 2 Audit to further its commitment to security as it partners with financial institutions to launch Buy Now, Pay Later

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- equipifi , a leading platform providing Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) for financial institutions, announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit. The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"At equipifi, we treat all data with the highest level of security classification," said Kyle Starkey, equipifi's Chief Information Security Officer. "Our SOC 2 Type 2 audit reflects our commitment to our valued clients and partners."

"As a fintech partner to financial institutions, we recognize that security is as crucial as the innovation we deliver," said Eli Taylor, Head of Technology at equipifi. "This assessment underscores our commitment to ensuring financial institutions can trust equipifi to securely power their BNPL solutions."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Congratulations to equipifi for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like equipifi, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

About equipifi

equipifi is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform for financial institutions in the United States. This is a white label solution designed to align with consumer purchase habits, payment preferences, and financial goals. The equipifi platform seamlessly integrates with leading banking cores and digital banking platforms to deepen cardholder engagement, grow market share, increase revenue, and provide a single place to view, accept, and manage BNPL plans on their existing banking app. For more information, please visit www.equipifi.com .

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com .

