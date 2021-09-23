Equipped for Adventure: Honda Reveals Rugged Roads Project Vehicle

The new, redesigned 2022 Passport features more aggressive sheet metal from the A-pillars forward, including a prominent skid garnish, and a new rear bumper with larger dual exhaust outlets. The new exterior design gives the Passport a tougher look that better matches its current off-road capabilities.

In addition to new styling, the 2022 Passport is the first Honda to receive the TrailSport treatment that includes a unique grille, orange interior accents, machined 18-inch wheels and unique tires with sidewall tread for a more rugged look. TrailSport is the new halo for Honda light trucks that further highlights their built-in off-road capability, versatility, and durability with exclusive styling inside and out.

Over the next few model years and depending on the model, the off-road capability of TrailSport models will increase. Possible future upgrades include more aggressive tires, full-size spare tires, wider application of increased ground clearance, off-road tuned suspensions, underbody protection, and expanded all-wheel drive system capabilities.

Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project

Built with experienced overlander and Honda Passport enthusiast Jon Tuico, of the popular YouTube channel JonDZ Adventuring, the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project vehicle will debut at the Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Ariz. from Sept. 24-26.

Using the new 2022 Passport TrailSport as a starting point, the Rugged Roads Project vehicle is fitted with additional off-road focused components to further advance its overlanding capability. Ready to go off the grid, the Rugged Roads Project vehicle features Honda Genuine Accessories, a Jsport suspension lift kit for more ground clearance, and rugged Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires for improved off-road traction without sacrificing the Passport's excellent road manners.

Custom designed and fabricated by Honda R&D are recovery points painted TrailSport orange, and thick stainless steel skid plates to protect the SUV's oil pan and fuel tank from rocks and other off-road hazards. A lower door brush garnish protects its body panels.

Roof crossbars and a Dirt Complex tow-hitch tire carrier add rugged functionality and expand cargo hauling. Fender flares, special 18-inch wheels and black Honda emblems make the Rugged Roads Project vehicle ready to tackle the toughest terrain. To make overnight excursions more comfortable, a Sparrow XL rooftop tent from Roofnest were added.

Alongside the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project vehicle, Honda also will showcase Jon Tuico's own modified 2019 Passport. For more information, including videos of Jon's rugged Passport in action on his many overlanding adventures, visit JonDZ Adventuring.

Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project Vehicle Modifications

Supplier Part Honda R&D Custom Front recovery points in TrailSport orange Honda R&D Custom Fuel tank and oil pan skid plates made from 3mm thick stainless steel Honda Genuine Accessories Roof crossbars Honda Genuine Accessories Lower door trim with HPD logo Honda Genuine Accessories Fender flares Honda Genuine Accessories 18-inch wheels, black Honda Genuine Accessories Wheel lug nuts, black Honda Genuine Accessories Valve stem cap with H-mark, black Honda Genuine Accessories Trailer hitch Honda Genuine Accessories H-mark emblem, gloss black Honda Genuine Accessories Cargo tray Honda Genuine Accessories Cargo side panel protectors Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires 265/60R18 Jsport Suspension Lift Kit, 1.5-in. front, 3/4-in. rear Roofnest Sparrow XL Dirt Complex Rear hitch tire carrier Factor 55 Hitchlink 2.0 trailer hitch receiver shackle mount Factor 55 Crosby 3/4" Shackle (rear recovery point)

All-New 2022 Passport TrailSport

Honda has offered weekend adventurers durable and capable light trucks for more than two decades. Now, the addition of TrailSport's more aggressive rugged design, inside and out, further showcases the true off-road capability of the brand's light trucks. With a standard 280-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine, 9-speed automatic transmission and Honda's best-in-class i-VTM4® torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system, the 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport exceeds the off-road needs of most light-truck buyers, while providing excellent on-road dynamics.

The first-ever Passport TrailSport packs exclusive exterior styling, including a unique grille treatment, more aggressive front and rear bumpers with skid plate designs, and new machined 18-inch wheels with Pewter painted highlights. The unique design of its 245/60R18 tires includes sidewall tread for a more rugged look.

Inspired by nature's beauty and the spirit of exploration, even the design of the new TrailSport logo expresses the exhilaration of outdoor adventure. Orange on black TrailSport badges grace the SUV's grille and tailgate, while the Passport and AWD badges are painted gloss black instead of the chrome finish used on the rest of the lineup.

In the cabin, TrailSport stands out with orange contrast stitching on the steering wheel, door panels and seats, with the TrailSport logo embroidered on the front seat head rests and molded onto the standard all-season rubber floor mats. At night, the interior features exclusive amber ambient lighting in the footwells, overhead console, door handle pocket, door tray and cupholders.

More information about the exciting updates to the 2022 Honda Passport and Passport TrailSport is available here.

Honda Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project Vehicle

Attendees of Overland Expo also will witness the debut of the Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project Vehicle, another custom build by Honda that's fully equipped for overlanding. Based on a production 2021 Honda Ridgeline with the optional HPD Package, the pickup project is adventure-ready with bed and rooftop accessories from Thule, including a Tepui Kukenam 3 rooftop tent, and a custom spare tire carrier from Jsport. The Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project Vehicle's off-road capability is further improved with recovery points, and stainless steel underbody skid plates custom designed and fabricated by Honda R&D, a Jsport suspension lift kit, and Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires.

Honda also will display a collection of its Powersports and Power Equipment products that support overlanding lifestyles, including award-winning Honda off-road motorcycles, side-by-sides and generators.

Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Modifications

Supplier Part Honda R&D Custom Front recovery points, gloss black Honda R&D Custom Fuel tank and oil pan skid plates made from 3mm thick stainless steel Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires 265/60R18 Jsport Suspension Lift Kit, 1.5-in. front, 3/4-in. rear Jsport Custom spare tire carrier Maxtrax Traction Boards Thule Tepui Kukenam 3 rooftop tent Thule WingBar Evo 150 crossbars Thule Xsporter Mid truck bed rack with side bars Thule Overcast Awning Thule Canyon XT roof basket with cargo net and Chasm duffel bag Thule Rapid Crossroad raised railing mount Thule Rail and Vital hydration packs Thule AllTrail X hiking pack Factor 55 Hitchlink 2.0 trailer hitch receiver shackle mount Factor 55 Crosby 3/4" Shackle (rear recovery point)

About Overland Expo



Founded in 2009, Overland Expo is the world's premier event series for do-it-yourself adventure-travel enthusiasts. The event hosts hundreds of session-hours of classes for 4-wheel-drive and adventure motorcycling. Each event also features the Overland Film Festival, inspirational programs, roundtable discussions, demonstrations, and more. Overland Expo features hundreds of vendors of adventure-travel equipment, camping gear, bikes, vehicles, and services. More information about Overland Expo can be found here.

About Overland Trail Tour



Overland Trail Tour is Overland Expo's official overland media tour to Overland Expo West. Traversing more than 400 miles — mostly off road — over three days, media attendees will wind their way along the Grand Canyon and through Grand Staircase Escalante en route to Flagstaff, Arizona. During the drive, they'll put to the test the latest and greatest vehicles and equipment from across the overlanding market. At the same time, they'll learn essential overland-driving skills from Overland Expo's official training partners, 7P Overland.

About Honda



Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.