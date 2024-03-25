Equipping Business Leaders for the Year Ahead: ExpressTalks Virtual Leadership Development Event on March 26

National Broadcast Hosted by Express Employment Professionals

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hear from top industry leaders in staffing and market research in the latest virtual installment of ExpressTalks: Equipping Business Leaders for the Year Ahead on Tuesday, March 26.

ExpressTalks: Equipping Business Leaders for the Year Ahead

Participants will hear from experts Sheena Hollander, International Spokesperson, Director of Corporate Communications & PR at Express Employment International, and Latoya Welch, Vice President, Research for Public Release for The Harris Poll, as they take a deep dive into hiring decision-maker and job seeker survey data that reveals challenges for the months ahead, but also several opportunities.

The free, one-hour webinar starts at 11:30 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, March 26, and attendees can register online at ExpressPros.com/ExpressTalks.

Come away with data-driven knowledge to:

Create experiences employees need and expect from their employers

Ideate sustainable benefits that positively impact your organization

Mitigate unexpected turnover and initiate practices to retain skilled staff

About the Experts

Hollander boasts a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication and Master of Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma and began her career at the United Way of Central Oklahoma. Building on her business development, operational management and communications expertise, she transitioned to Ackerman McQueen, a national advertising and media agency, serving as Vice President in the Office of the Chief Operating Officer where she worked on matters related to business operations, strategic and crisis communications, client relations, new business outreach and personnel with various national clients.

At Express, Hollander manages the Corporate Communications Team, overseeing media relations, social media/branding, external communications, crisis management and community relations efforts for nearly 900 franchise locations globally.

Fellow presenter Welch has provided market research and consulting services to her clients for more than 15 years and has worked at The Harris Poll since 2014. As a Vice President on the Research for Public Release Team, Welch provides end-to-end management of quantitative research, offering actionable intelligence and strategic recommendations to help shape her clients' communication programs.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with a dual concentration in Marketing and Communication from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Welch also earned a Master of Arts degree in Communication Management from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Southern California.

Prior to joining The Harris Poll, she worked in the research arm of several well-known public relations agencies, including Edelman, Ogilvy and MSLGROUP.

"Our longtime partnership with The Harris Poll has proven to be invaluable, providing real-time feedback from both hiring managers and job seekers that paints a more complete picture of the workforce," said Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller. "Armed with this data and insight from our expert speakers, leaders can feel confident about implementing relevant takeaways at their businesses and organizations."

This program has been approved for 1 HR credit hour with SHRM, HRCI, HRPA and CPHR.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact [email protected], Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 492,000 people globally in 2023 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

SOURCE Express Services dba Express Employment Professionals