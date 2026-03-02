Equisoft achieves highest "Luminary" status for third consecutive time in Celent's LATAM Policy Administration System Report

"Having recently partnered with over 18 Caribbean insurers to modernize their legacy systems, we understand firsthand the unique challenges and opportunities that define this market," said Ruben Veerasamy, Senior Vice President, Caribbean at Equisoft. "This third consecutive Celent recognition affirms that our investments in AI-enabled technology and comprehensive platform functionality are directly aligned with what the Caribbean and LATAM markets need to remain competitive and serve policyholders better."

Equisoft's AI-powered capabilities include automated underwriting and claims support, intelligent document processing, real-time product changes without IT support and Agentic AI powered workflows that help insurers reduce operational costs while improving speed-to-market for new products. The solution supports the complete life insurance value chain, from illustration and application through policy servicing and claims administration.

"The AI components integrated into Equisoft/manage are designed to help carriers improve efficiency and identify potential revenue opportunities. Along with other factors, this supported Equisoft/manage receiving the XCelent Award for Advanced Technology," said Fabio Sarrico, Senior Analyst in Celent's insurance practice. "With its broad platform functionality and AI capabilities, the platform can help insurers streamline operations and adapt to changing market conditions.

Equisoft continues to invest in AI capabilities, data migration expertise, and cloud infrastructure to maintain its position at the forefront of insurance technology innovation.

To download the full report, click here.

To learn more about Equisoft/manage, click here.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 325 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete AI-enabled ecosystem—from front-end applications to integrated back-office and pension systems—backed by proven data migration expertise. The firm's ecosystem serves insurers, distributors, banks, pensions, and asset managers. With a multicultural team of over 850 experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption.

For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

About Celent

Celent is a leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally.

The Celent Policy Administration System North American edition provides an overview of the policy administration systems available in North America for individual and group life insurers. The report profiles 21 policy administration systems and provides an overview of their functionality, customer bases, supported lines of business, technology, implementation, pricing, and support.

About the xCelent Awards

To help financial institutions better understand the vendor landscape and compare vendors, Celent developed its ABC methodology, which positions and awards vendors across three dimensions: Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, and Customer Base and Support. Top performers in each ABC dimension receive a corresponding XCelent award.

Media contact: Anna Lou, Marketing Communications Manager, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919345/Equisoft_Inc__Equisoft_achieves_highest__Luminary__status_for_th.jpg

SOURCE Equisoft Inc.