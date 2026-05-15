Equity Union Real Estate Awarded Exclusive On-Site Real Estate Sales Contract for Sunrise Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California

Bespoke Real Estate Group's Robert Downing and Tracy Boomer to Lead Luxury Real Estate Sales at Sunrise Country Club in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Union Real Estate, one of California's fastest-growing independent real estate brokerages, announced it has been selected as the exclusive on-site real estate sales and marketing firm for Sunrise Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. The appointment marks Equity Union's sixth on-site sales office in the Coachella Valley and further expands the company's presence in the luxury golf and country club real estate market.

Bespoke Real Estate's Tracy Boomer, Craig Soto, Linda Herold, Marcelo Lopez Mariel (LtR) and Sunrise Country Club's General Manager, Hale Kelly

The on-site sales operations at Sunrise Country Club will be led by Equity Union's Bespoke Real Estate Group's Robert Downing and Tracy Boomer, one of the Coachella Valley's top-producing luxury real estate teams specializing in Rancho Mirage real estate, country club homes, golf course properties, and luxury residential communities throughout Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells, and Palm Springs. The team serving Sunrise Country Club includes Linda Herold, Craig Soto, and Marcelo Lopez Mariel.

"With the addition of Sunrise Country Club, we continue to deepen our commitment to the Coachella Valley and the luxury lifestyle communities that define this market," said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union Real Estate. "Robert Downing, Tracy Boomer, and the Bespoke Real Estate team exemplify the elevated level of professionalism, market expertise, and client service that our on-site division is known for."

Located in the heart of Rancho Mirage, Sunrise Country Club is one of the desert's most recognized and established private residential golf communities. Known for its resort-style atmosphere, executive golf course, tennis and pickleball amenities, active social lifestyle, and central location near Palm Springs and El Paseo, Sunrise Country Club remains one of the most sought-after country club communities for luxury homebuyers seeking Rancho Mirage country club real estate and Sunrise Country Club homes for sale in the Coachella Valley.

Adding Sunrise Country Club further expands Equity Union's rapidly growing On-Site Division, which now represents six premier country club communities throughout the desert region. The brokerage's existing on-site portfolio includes communities such as The Club at Morningside, Indian Ridge Country Club, The Springs Country Club, Oasis Country Club, and Seven Lakes Country Club.

Equity Union has experienced extraordinary growth throughout the Coachella Valley over the past several years. The company owns its' four office properties in the Coachella Valley located in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, and La Quinta, reinforcing Equity Union's long-term investment in desert luxury real estate and country club communities.

Recent company milestones include:

Exceeded $4 billion in annual sales volume in 2025.

in annual sales volume in 2025. Closed more than $1.2 billion in Coachella Valley real estate transactions during 2025 alone.

in Coachella Valley real estate transactions during 2025 alone. Expanded to more than 1,000 real estate agents statewide .

. Achieved nearly 239% growth over five years, entirely organically and without mergers or acquisitions.

Equity Union's On-Site Division provides dedicated community sales offices, luxury branding and marketing, in-house creative services, advanced AI-powered marketing technology, and specialized support tailored specifically for lifestyle communities, golf course properties, and country club real estate throughout California.

About Equity Union Real Estate

Equity Union Real Estate is one of California's fastest-growing independent luxury real estate brokerages with more than 1,000 agents and offices throughout Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita, Ventura County, the Central Coast, and the Coachella Valley. The company specializes in luxury homes, country club communities, golf course properties, residential real estate, and on-site community sales throughout California.

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SOURCE Equity Union Real Estate