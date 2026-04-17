Equity Union Real Estate Launches Probate Division to Expand Specialized Real Estate Support for Families, Fiduciaries and Estate Professionals

New division formalizes the company's commitment to compassionate, expert representation in probate-related real estate transactions

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Union Real Estate announced the launch of its Probate Division, a new specialized division created to support families, executors, trustees, and attorneys navigating the complexities of probate and trust-related real estate transactions.

Equity Union Headquarters

The new division reflects Equity Union's expansion into a growing segment of the market where property sales often involve court procedures, fiduciary obligations, family dynamics and time-sensitive decisions that extend well beyond a traditional real estate transaction. The launch also marks a strategic move to deepen its presence in a specialized category of real estate that demands both technical knowledge and a high level of client guidance.

The division brings together a team of experienced Probate real estate professionals, spearheaded by its Directors, Probate Division, Andrew Brody & Scott Greenberg, who were instrumental in shaping the vision behind its development and will help guide its growth within the Equity Union platform.

Brody, a licensed attorney and court-appointed fiduciary, brings legal and transactional insight into matters that require procedural accuracy, discretion and a strong understanding of court requirements. Greenberg, self-taught and shaped by nearly two decades of hands-on experience in probate, offers a distinct, multi-dimensional command of the process; guiding clients through complexity, finding practical solutions and moving difficult estates towards resolution.

Together, Greenberg and Brody, along with their team, have maintained a longstanding presence at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse and closed more than 250 transactions over the last decade, further strengthening the divisions foundation in probate real estate.

This new division launches with an impressive group of agents within the company, such as Stephanie Vitacco, who has closed over 2,000 Probate and Trust transactions and has been appointed by the court as a Referee in Trust and Probate matters, and is a member of the Professional Fiduciaries Association of California (PFAC), along with Bob Siegmeth, Brandy Nelson, Jon Trunk, Nick Khachian and Stephanie Taylor, who are trained to manage the legal, financial, and emotional nuances that often accompany probate transactions. By formalizing this specialty within the company, Equity Union aims to deliver structured processes, targeted marketing strategies, and elevated service tailored specifically to estate-related real estate matters.

Equity Union's leadership team will support roles within the Probate Division, helping guide strategy, agent development, and client support initiatives. The team brings significant experience in over 1,000 probate transactions over the years and will work alongside a broader team of Equity Union agents dedicated to this growing segment of the market.

"Probate real estate requires more than traditional transactional expertise," said Harma Hartouni, CEO, Equity Union. "It demands sensitivity, discretion, and a thorough understanding of court timelines, fiduciary responsibilities, and family dynamics. Our Probate Division was created to ensure clients receive informed guidance at every stage."

The division will collaborate closely with estate attorneys, fiduciaries, CPAs, and financial advisors to streamline property preparation, valuation, marketing, and court confirmation processes when required. Equity Union's Probate Division will also provide educational resources and training opportunities for agents seeking to deepen their expertise in this area.

With the launch of this division, Equity Union continues its strategic expansion into specialized service verticals, reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking brokerage committed to delivering high-value, expertise-driven solutions across all facets of residential real estate.

Families and professionals seeking guidance on probate property sales can learn more at equityunion.com/probate.

Equity Union is one of California's fastest-growing, most innovative real estate brokerages, built on the principles of integrity, excellence, and forward-thinking leadership. With a foundation of advanced technology, personalized training, and dedicated in-house support teams, Equity Union empowers agents and delivers superior client experiences.

Media Contact:

Dan Stueve

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SOURCE Equity Union Real Estate