Equity Union Real Estate Named No. 1 Brokerage in America on HousingWire and RealTrends 2026 GameChangers List

Achieves 239% Five-Year Growth and Earns Top National Ranking Among All Real Estate Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Union Real Estate is proud to announce it has been ranked the No. 1 brokerage nationwide on HousingWire and RealTrends 2026 GameChangers list, recognizing the top-performing, fastest-growing, and most innovative real estate brokerages in the United States.

Equity Union Real Estate Headquarters

The ranking marks a defining milestone for the real estate brokerage, which achieved an extraordinary 239% growth over the past five years, outperforming all other brands across the country and solidifying Equity Union's reputation as one of the nation's fastest-growing and most influential independent real estate companies.

Compiled annually by HousingWire, the RealTrends GameChangers list recognizes companies that have grown by transaction side percentage at extraordinary rates over the past five years, as measured against the RealTrends Verified 500.

"Being named the No. 1 brokerage in America on the HousingWire and RealTrends 2026 GameChangers list is an incredible honor and a defining milestone for Equity Union," said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union Real Estate. "This recognition reflects the extraordinary people behind our company and validates the culture we've built around innovation, collaboration, transparency, and long-term opportunity for our agents and clients."

Since its founding, Equity Union has built a reputation for combining high-performance brokerage operations with a deeply agent-centric approach. The company's rapid growth has been fueled by strategic expansion, industry-leading marketing and technology resources, a collaborative culture, and a relentless commitment to elevating the client and agent experience.

The company's rise comes during a period of significant industry disruption and consolidation, making Equity Union's achievement even more notable among both independent and franchise-affiliated competitors nationwide.

"Our growth story is ultimately a people story," added Hartouni. "Over the past five years, Equity Union has experienced 239% growth because we've remained relentlessly focused on empowering agents, investing in technology and marketing, and delivering an elevated experience for buyers and sellers."

Equity Union's momentum has continued across every major performance category, including agent recruiting, transaction growth, market expansion, and brand visibility. The company has also continued investing heavily in technology, media, training, operational infrastructure, and leadership development to support its long-term growth strategy.

HousingWire and RealTrends are widely regarded as two of the most respected authorities in residential real estate rankings and research. The annual GameChangers recognition has become one of the industry's most competitive distinctions, spotlighting brokerages reshaping the future of real estate.

"This recognition belongs to every Equity Union agent, staff member, and leader who has contributed to our growth and success," said Hartouni. "As the No. 1 ranked brokerage on the 2026 HousingWire and RealTrends GameChangers list, we're proud of what we've built — and even more excited about the future of Equity Union Real Estate as we continue expanding our footprint, innovation, and impact nationwide."

About Equity Union Real Estate

Equity Union Real Estate is known for its innovative real estate marketing, collaborative culture, luxury branding, and agent-first philosophy, Equity Union empowers real estate professionals with the tools, support, technology, and platform needed to thrive in today's competitive housing market. The company continues to redefine modern brokerage by combining technology, creativity, leadership, and service at scale.

Media Contact:

Dan Stueve

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SOURCE Equity Union Real Estate