E&R Engineering to Feature Advanced Packaging and CPO Innovations at ISIG 2026
News provided byE&R Engineering Corp
Apr 15, 2026, 21:57 ET
KAOHSIUNG, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R Engineering Corp. (8027.TW), a leading provider of innovative semiconductor process equipment, will participate in the International Semiconductor Industry Group (ISIG) Symposium, April 20–21, at the Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, California.
Following its second North American site opening in Hillsboro, Oregon, E&R is intensifying its focus on the "Silicon Valley" ecosystem. The company's participation at ISIG underscores its commitment to supporting the rapid industry shift toward Advanced Packaging, Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), FOPLP and Through-Glass Via (TGV) technologies.
Technical Highlights: Advanced Packaging & CPO
At ISIG 2026, E&R will highlight several core technologies for HPC and AI applications:
- Advanced Packaging & CPO: Specialized plasma cleaning and laser applications that optimize high-bandwidth optical interconnects and heterogeneous integration.
- FOPLP – Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (700 × 700 mm): E&R's total solution supports large panel processes including laser marking, cutting, descum, plasma cleaning, and post-drill de-smear, with warpage control up to 16 mm. The process is further enhanced with laser debonding and plasma dry etching for glass carrier separation.
- TGV (Through-Glass Via) Innovations: High-accuracy laser and process capabilities tailored for glass substrates, enabling the next generation of high-density interconnects.
- AIS (Automation Integration Service): A "design-to-implementation" model that integrates multiple process modules into unified, custom systems. AIS has already secured significant North American orders and is expected to be a major revenue driver through 2027.
Advancing U.S. Expansion to Drive Local Support and Global Integration
With established service hubs in Phoenix, Arizona and the Portland, Oregon area, E&R strengthens its North American presence, delivering faster, localized support. This regional expansion not only improves service efficiency and capacity—extending order visibility into 2027—but also serves as a bridge between Taiwanese engineering expertise and the U.S. supply chain, enabling smoother transitions from equipment installation to high-volume production.
Event Information:
- Dates: April 20–21, 2026 (Monday–Tuesday)
- Venue: Plug and Play Tech Center
- Address: 440 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
For more information, please visit https://en.enr.com.tw/
About E&R Engineering Corp. : Founded in 1988, E&R Engineering Corp. (8027.TW) specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of process equipment for the semiconductor, FPC, and LED industries. With core strengths in laser applications, plasma cleaning, and precision automation, E&R is a strategic partner to global industry leaders.
SOURCE E&R Engineering Corp
Share this article