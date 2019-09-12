ERC BPO Partners with Observe.AI to Create a Next-Generation Customer Service & Agent Coaching Product powered by Voice AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

SUMMARY

ERC BPO has selected Observe.AI's Voice AI Platform to empower more than several thousand agents across its global call centers to deliver better customer experiences by leveraging the latest sentiment model and natural language processing technologies. With Observe.AI, ERC's product unlocks new customer care insights and opportunities for agent coaching, as well as drives significant efficiencies in its quality assurance process.

The Results:

Within four weeks of going live, ERC BPO reported an 87% increase in QA efficiency. Soon, ERC BPO will monitor 100% of its customer calls with the highest accuracy possible and receives near real-time insights at the individual and group level to improve agent coaching.

QA managers have reduced the time and effort it takes to QA the same volume of calls by 87% freeing up more time for strategic tasks.

The Platform reduces the time it takes to onboard new agents by over 20% and helps QA managers provide more prescriptive feedback by quickly accessing the most critical moments on calls and leaving in-line comments. Agents receive insights on areas like compliance violation, negative sentiment scenarios, dead air instances, and many more, thereby providing individual agents greater transparency on performance.

"Innovation and empowering our agents with the latest technologies is critical to our mission to delight customers at ERC and attract top talent. We are excited to leverage Observe.AI's Voice AI Platform to have full visibility into customer conversations so we can train agents faster and unlock new insights on customer care. I'm very impressed with the agility and accountability demonstrated by Observe.AI's team. This has been one of the most seamless integrations we've had in recent times."

Marty Sarim, President and CEO at ERC

"We believe that Voice AI is ultimately a means to empower agents and customers via unique customer care insights that can only be unlocked when you monitor 100% of calls with the highest possible accuracy. We have selected ERC as a flagship customer and are humbled to be trusted by one of the larger call centers in the world to help them delight customers, solve core operational issues, and provide superior agent coaching."

Sharath Keshava, Co-Founder and CRO at Observe.AI

About ERC

ERC is an agile, technology-driven company that provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and account recovery services for Fortune 500 companies. ERC leverages the latest innovations in technology while providing extraordinary workforce resources to deliver unparalleled end-to-end customer experience solutions, making ERC a top performer for its clients. With offices spanning four continents and the best talent in the business, ERC is dedicated to changing the BPO landscape through its continued investment in artificial intelligence and data analysis, and its commitment to creating a highly trained, empowered workforce.

About Observe.AI

Observe.AI is the most accurate, agent-first voice AI Platform empowering call centers to deliver next-generation customer experiences and agent coaching. The only platform in the world built specifically for call centers, Observe.AI analyzes both speech & text to provide businesses with richer customer insights with its proprietary SpeechNLP technology. Observe.AI is trusted by more than 50 global customers and partners, including Concentrix, Talkdesk, Mitel, Microsoft, Sysco, Employee Bridge, John Paul, GroupOne Auto and many other large enterprises. Backed by Nexus Venture Partners, Y Combinator and Emergent Ventures, Observe.AI's headquarters is located in San Francisco with an office in Bangalore. For more information, visit www.observe.ai .

