Talent Board Announces New Talent Acquisition Research Advisory Board

The new Board includes recruiting leaders from across industries to help expand Talent Board's research beyond its core Candidate Experience Benchmark Reports.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization dedicated to elevating and researching quality candidate experiences, today announced its new Talent Acquisition (TA) Research Advisory Board, comprised of 11 recruiting leaders from a variety of industries. The new Research Board will help expand Talent Board's research topics and reports beyond its core Candidate Experience Benchmark research, providing additional peer-reviewed insights on improving every phase of the recruiting and hiring process—from pre-application to onboarding to internal mobility.

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards

Talent Board's TA Research Advisory Board will meet quarterly to discuss topics and reports, and its members include:

Alicia Bacon

Director of Talent Acquisition

Netsmart

Arelis Correa

VP Global Executive Recruitment and Workforce Planning and Recruiting Director–Corporate/USA/C

Brown-Foreman

Monica Couillard

Global Head of Digital Recruitment, Sourcing & Innovation

Aon

Robert Daugherty

Senior Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition

ZoomInfo

Cathy Henesey

Vice-President of Talent Acquisition

AdventHealth

Tyler Phelps

Talent Acquisition Manager

Sorenson Communications

Stacey Sanchez

Divisional Vice President of Talent Acquisition

Gentiva

Nisha Shah

Talent Acquisition Partner

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Kelly Tavakoli

Talent Acquisition Manager

West Monroe

Damon Vitangeli

Director of Talent Acquisition

Sorenson Communications

Brian White

Executive Director of Human Resources and Operations at Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437

Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437

"We've been conducting our annual candidate experience research for over 11 years, providing talent acquisition leaders and their teams around the world with proven practices for delivering quality candidate experiences," said Kevin W. Grossman, Talent Board President. "However, with non-stop economic volatility and growing shortages of qualified talent, practitioners are looking for more talent acquisition and management insights to help them navigate the constant change and challenges they face. We decided it was time to develop talent acquisition research for practitioners by practitioners."

Talent Board's TA Research Advisory Board plans on covering a variety of recruiting and hiring topics including:

Pipeline Management: How and where are employers finding candidates?

Workforce Planning: How are employers aligning their workforce with their business goals and objectives?

Recruiting Tech ROI: How is HR and TA ensuring recruiting tech ROI?

Automation and Artificial Intelligence in Recruitment: How does AI recruiting tech improve the recruiter, hiring manager, and the candidate experience today?

"Talent Board's research has always helped the industry do better when it comes to delivering a quality candidate experience," said Cathy Henesey, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at AdventHealth. "I provided input when they created a candidate experience learning program a few years ago, and now I'm even more excited to be a member of their new research advisory board. Having a hand in developing TA research that I can use today, as well as my peers, will help us all create increased process efficiencies, improve our decision-making, optimize our technology stacks, and improve candidate, recruiter, and hiring manager experiences overall. I look forward to seeing our first research report!"

The first expanded research report will be available in August. For organizations interested in joining next year's Candidate Experience Benchmark Research Program, the 2023 Program is now open and companies can learn more about participation here .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness, and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

Media Contact:

Kevin Grossman

8314196810

[email protected]

SOURCE Talent Board