Talent Board Announces Winners of 2023 Global Candidate Experience Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today revealed the 60 unique companies from around the world to be recognized for candidate experience excellence as winners of the 2023 Global Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards.

This year 140 companies hiring around the world registered to participate in the 2023 Global CandE Awards Benchmark Research Program, which ultimately collected the thoughts and experiences of nearly 240,000 job candidates. The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research has evaluated responses from nearly 1,500 global employers and over 1.6 million job seekers since 2011.

Winners were identified through a comprehensive data analysis based on their job candidates' satisfaction survey scores. To qualify, each company committed to a statistically significant candidate response rate, where the proportion of respondents who were not hired met or exceeded a set standard. The final analysis included four key questions that had a significant impact on determining the winners:

The candidates' overall ranking of their candidate experience Whether or not they would reapply to the organization in the future Whether or not they would refer other job seekers to the organization in the future And how the candidates would change their business relationship status with the organization going forward based on their experience

The above analysis resulted in a final CandE score for each participating organization. This year 60 unique organizations big and small across multiple industries received the CandE Awards due to having the highest positive candidate experience ratings in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America. Talent Board continues to see an increased focus on Candidate Experience and the value it brings to an organization.

The (50) 2023 North American CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Amerihealth Caritas

AppFolio

Arup

Aspen Dental

Atlantic Health System

Auburn-Washburn USD 437

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Broadridge

Brown-Forman

City of Raleigh

Conagra Brands

Crum & Forster

D2L

Dartmouth-Hitchcock

Delaware North

Deluxe

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc

Enterprise Holdings

Flex

Foot Locker, Inc.

Ford Motor Company

Grant Thornton LLP (Canada)

GuideWell

Hoag Health System

Holland America / Princess

Ingevity

Inspire Brands

KeyBank National Association

Messer North America, Inc.

MindPoint Group

Mountain America Credit Union

Mphasis

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Progress Residential, LLC

Ritchie Brothers

Room & Board

SASR Workforce Solutions

Schneider Electric

Southwest Airlines

Stantec

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syneos Health

Texas Oncology

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Travel + Leisure Co.

U.S. Bank

UST

Virtusa

WM

YKK AP America Inc.

The (8) 2023 EMEA CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Broadridge

Brown-Forman

Enterprise Holdings

HangiKredi

Mettler Toledo

Mphasis

Société Générale

Virtusa

The (9) 2023 APAC CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Avanade

Broadridge

Flex

IDP Education Limited

Intel

Synopsys

TTEC

UST

Virtusa

The (6) 2023 Latin America CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Flex

Intel

Messer Gases Brasil

Schneider Electric

UST

Western Union

"2023 has been a challenging year for recruiting and hiring professionals around the world. But many Talent Acquisition leaders and their teams in our CandE community have remained resilient and have worked hard to improve recruiting, hiring, and the candidate experience in a very difficult market," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Bold resilience is the key to purposeful excellence in recruiting and hiring, which is why it's so inspiring to see that improving the candidate experience is still a top priority for many companies of different sizes and across industries. We're grateful for all the companies that participated in our benchmark research this year."

Along with the 2023 CandE Winners, all employers participating in this year's Candidate Experience Awards will be celebrated at the 2023 Virtual CandE Awards Conference taking place November 1-2 and registration is free .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

