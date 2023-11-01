ERGATTA LAUNCHES THE ERGATTA LITE, THE MOST AFFORDABLE CONNECTED ROWER ON THE MARKET

News provided by

Ergatta

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

The new Rower doubles down on Ergatta's sleek, compact wooden design and features their market-leading game-based digital workout platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta, the game-based home fitness brand, today announced the release of the Ergatta Lite, a new lightweight and compact Rower to add to their line of premium, wooden rowing machines. With a starting price of $1,499, the Ergatta Lite is the most affordable connected rowing machine on the market and a major step towards Ergatta's mission to help a broad audience build lasting fitness habits through games.

Continue Reading
The Ergatta Lite Rower
The Ergatta Lite Rower

The Ergatta Lite features a classic, handcrafted design that doubles as a showpiece in any living space. Constructed with sustainably-sourced oak from Appalachia, the American-made rower is finished with a clear gloss finish to enhance the contrast of its natural wood grains and protect it from the sweat its full-body workout generates. When not in use, the Ergatta Lite stores vertically for easy storage in the space of a barstool with no additional hardware required.

"At Ergatta, we're on a mission to bring the power of daily fitness to your home through the addictive and engaging power of games," said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "With the Ergatta Lite, it is easier and more affordable than ever to bring the leading game-based digital fitness experience home, complete with an elegant wooden Rower, handcrafted right here in the USA. If you haven't tried this new approach to fitness yet, there's never been a better time."

Weighing only 40 pounds, the Ergatta Lite is substantially more compact than Ergatta's flagship rower, making it an even better fit for apartments, living rooms and home offices.  Both rowers share the same crystal clear 17.3" HD touchscreen and digital features.  As with the original Ergatta Rower, Ergatta has worked closely with their manufacturing partner WaterRower to bring such a high-quality and affordable product to market.  WaterRower, the inventor of the patented WaterFlyWheel that provides smooth and dynamic resistance, has been manufacturing high-quality, elegant rowing machines out of wood in Rhode Island for over 30 years. 

The Ergatta Lite is available for purchase in the United States at www.ergatta.com on November 1, 2023. Ergatta's flagship rower retails for $2,499.00 and is available throughout the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Netherlands with additional markets launching in the coming soon. 

About Ergatta

Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness, an approach created to provide a thoughtful alternative for those who aren't motivated by traditional fitness classes and instructor-led workouts. Instead of a typical class, Ergatta's workouts encourage its members through thousands of different game options that are constantly evolving and improving to captivate members and motivate them to achieve their goals. Unlike the group fitness classes and training applications that have saturated the fitness market, Ergatta offers workouts both live and on-demand that are carefully calibrated towards individual user profiles and fitness objectives. Using active intelligence, the membership-based platform matches racers to create rivalries and automatically recalibrates with increased levels of fitness. Handcrafted in Rhode Island from beautiful and sustainably-sourced hardwoods, Ergatta rowers are designed to physically and aesthetically compliment the home. Crafted for mobility, the Ergatta Rower and Ergatta Lite utilize near-silent water resistance technology and can be effortlessly transported and stored within seconds. Ergatta rowers are intuitively designed so it is easy to use without any prior rowing knowledge. Ergatta rowers are available for purchase starting at $1,499.00 on www.Ergatta.com. The brand's investors to-date include Advance Venture Partners, Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels, TechStars, and WaterRower as well as high-profile angel investors Hans Tung (GGV), musicians Chamillionaire and E-40, Adrian Auon (Forward, Google), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind, Google), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Operator Partners, Scott Dorsey (ExactTarget, High Alpha), Joe Zawadzki (MediaMath), and Steve Simon (Indiana Pacers).

Media Contact
Jarrett Heflin
[email protected]

SOURCE Ergatta

Also from this source

ERGATTA RELEASES ECHO, A NEW GAME THAT TEACHES ROWERS TO MASTER THEIR RHYTHM

ERGATTA RELEASES ECHO, A NEW GAME THAT TEACHES ROWERS TO MASTER THEIR RHYTHM

Ergatta, the game-based home fitness brand, today announced the release of a new gaming experience available exclusively on the Ergatta rower: Echo....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.