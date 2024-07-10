ERGATTA PARTNERS WITH CITYROW TO BRING PREMIUM CLASSES TO THEIR INDUSTRY-LEADING GAME-BASED WORKOUT PLATFORM

With the addition of coached workouts, Ergatta offers a comprehensive suite of game-based workouts, scenic rows, and classes.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta, the game-based home fitness brand, proudly announced the launch of instructor-led studio classes, powered by CityRow. Through a deal with WaterRower, who acquired the popular studio fitness brand earlier this year, Ergatta now offers members expert coaches and a premium class under the CityRow brand. This latest release combines the thrill of game-based workouts, the serenity of scenic rows, and the expert-led guidance of workout classes for a comprehensive set of fitness options designed to build lasting habits and drive real results.

This partnership combines game-based workouts, scenic rows, and expert-led classes for a comprehensive fitness suite.

Ergatta hosts the leading game-based rowing community of over 100,000 people who game, train, and compete in an ecosystem of interactive game experiences. Members also explore a vast library of scenic waterways from around the world. This latest addition fills the missing piece: high-quality classes that emphasize technique and form, guide members through tough intervals, and focus on injury prevention.

"Ergatta is known for our best-in-class workout games, which is great because that is our central focus," said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "At the same time, we are also committed to offering the most content variety in digital fitness and providing the necessary rowing form guidance and feedback for our members. With the CityRow partnership, it's now fair to say that Ergatta has the most comprehensive and diverse digital content offering in connected rowing."

The new classes offer a wide range of HIIT, endurance, strength, and mobility exercises on and off the rower. The coached workouts cater to all levels, from beginners learning how to row to advanced users mastering good habits. Paired with CoachAI, Ergatta's gamified form-analysis tool providing personalized form feedback, members can follow instructor-led drills and track the improvement of their technique over time. This integration of expert instructors with personalized form analysis, tips and video recommendations make Ergatta the best place to learn how to row.

Ergatta now offers the most diverse and comprehensive fitness content in digital rowing. From the best games in fitness and scenic destinations around the world to a comprehensive library of coached workouts, Ergatta offers an unparalleled range of options to keep users engaged and challenged. Each content experience is supported by personalization tools, goal-based workout programs and other features to help build lasting habits and drive real results. With a wide variety of classes available at launch and new releases each week, Ergatta ensures there is always something new and exciting to try. Classes are available to all Ergatta members and can be accessed via the Ergatta Rower ($2499), Ergatta Lite ($1799), or tablet products compatible with industry-leading analog rowing machines, including the WaterRower Upgrade Package and the Concept2 Connection Kit.

Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness, offering thousands of interactive workouts that challenge members to hit interval targets personalized to their fitness abilities, race live, compete as a team, and explore waterways around the world. Now, with the addition of instructor-led classes, Ergatta provides a comprehensive suite of fitness options designed to build lasting workout routines that drive real results. Handcrafted in Rhode Island from durable and beautiful cherry wood, the Ergatta Rower was designed to physically and aesthetically compliment the home. Crafted for mobility, Ergatta rowers, which utilize near-silent water resistance technology, can be effortlessly transported and stored within seconds. Ergatta rowers are intuitively designed so it is easy to use without any prior rowing knowledge and start at $1,799 on www.Ergatta.com. The brand's investors to-date include Advance Venture Partners, Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels, TechStars, and WaterRower as well as high-profile angel investors Hans Tung (GGV), musicians Chamillionaire and E-40, Adrian Auon (Forward, Google), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind, Google), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Operator Partners, Scott Dorsey (ExactTarget, High Alpha), Joe Zawadzki (MediaMath), and Steve Simon (Indiana Pacers).

