ERGATTA TO JOIN INTERACTIVE STRENGTH PORTFOLIO EXPANDING REACH OF ITS GAME-BASED FITNESS PLATFORM

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta , the pioneer in game-based connected fitness, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to join Interactive Strength Inc. , a portfolio of performance-driven fitness brands including Wattbike, CLMBR, and FORME.

The partnership creates new opportunities to extend Ergatta's proprietary gaming platform across additional hardware within the Interactive Strength portfolio over time, bringing its immersive, competition-driven training experience to new audiences while continuing to serve its core community.

Ergatta will continue operating as its own brand within the Interactive Strength portfolio, with the same team and focus driving the business forward. Co-founder and CEO Tom Aulet will remain in his role, alongside the company's existing leadership team.

"This is an exciting next chapter for Ergatta," said Aulet. "Joining Interactive Strength strengthens our foundation and provides additional resources to support long-term growth, while allowing us to stay focused on what makes Ergatta unique – helping people build lasting fitness habits through games."

"Ergatta has built something truly differentiated in connected fitness," said Trent Ward, CEO of Interactive Strength. "Their immersive gaming platform, highly engaged subscription community, and disciplined, profitable business model make them an outstanding addition to our portfolio. We're excited to support the team as they continue innovating and to explore how Ergatta's technology can enhance other brands within our family."

Ergatta will continue advancing its platform with new workouts, programs, features, and enhancements across its game-based training suite. Preserving the company's leadership, product vision, and operating philosophy was central to Ergatta's decision to join Interactive Strength, ensuring Ergatta continues building the experience its community knows and values.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

