Erickson Immigration Group "Aurora" Platform Wins 2023 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

News provided by

Erickson Immigration Group

16 Nov, 2023, 13:52 ET

EIG is the Overall Case Management Company of the Year 

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Immigration Group (EIG), a leading global business immigration law firm, was honored with the Overall Case Management Company of the Year in the 2023 Legal Tech Breakthrough Awards for Aurora, EIG's proprietary and best-in-breed immigration case management platform solution. 

The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of companies, technologies, and products within legal technology.

Aurora has played a pivotal role in transforming how EIG serves clients, enabling the firm to exceed client expectations through enhanced efficiency, transparency, access to data, and personalized solutions.

  • Through AI-powered document processing, Aurora automates the extraction of relevant information from complex legal documents, significantly reducing manual effort, enhancing accuracy, and expediting document review and management.
  • Aurora enables EIG to deliver even faster turnaround times, reduce the administrative burden, and provide a higher level of service.
  • Aurora's robust portal functionality empowers clients with transparency and fosters collaboration. Clients have real-time access to case progress, individual documents, key insights, and more through personalized dashboards.
  • Aurora's analytics enable clients to proactively manage their workforce, identify trends, and drive strategic initiatives.

EIG clients report improved visibility into their immigration programs, enhanced decision-making capabilities, and greater control over processes. 

"EIG is committed to innovation and setting the standard for outstanding, tech-enabled client experience. Our investments in AI and automation and achieving the highest level of security certification result in a more secure, streamlined, and supportive experience for our clients and their employees. We're honored to be named Overall Case Management Company of the Year and look forward to continuing to lead the way in legal tech," said Justin Parsons, Partner and shareholder, Erickson Immigration Group. 

To view the complete list, visit legaltechbreakthrough.com/2023-winners/

About Erickson Immigration Group 

Erickson Immigration Group is a leading corporate immigration law firm, providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent worldwide. Founded in 1987 and immigration practice started in 1998, EIG has over 25 years of experience delivering its signature 'Perfect Plus' service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable results, clear communication, innovative technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security. EIG partners with clients to "get to yes."

SOURCE Erickson Immigration Group

Also from this source

Erickson Immigration Group Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

Erickson Immigration Group Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

Inc. Business Media today named Erickson Immigration Group (EIG), a leading global business immigration law firm, to the second annual Power Partner...
Alejandra Zapatero Honored with Worldwide ERC® Meritorious Service Award

Alejandra Zapatero Honored with Worldwide ERC® Meritorious Service Award

Alejandra Zapatero, a partner and shareholder of Erickson Immigration Group (EIG), has earned a Meritorious Service Award from Worldwide ERC®, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.