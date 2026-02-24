Global Law Firm Erickson Immigration Group Appoints Katie Mcdermott as Managing Director, UK & Ireland

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Immigration Group (EIG), a leading global corporate immigration law firm, today announced the promotion of Katie McDermott to Managing Director of the firm's UK and Ireland offices.

Katie McDermott, Erickson Immigration Group Managing Director, UK & Ireland

Bringing with her two decades of legal experience in the market, McDermott is widely recognized as a trusted corporate immigration advisor to multinational corporations, high-growth technology companies, and global mobility leaders. She has guided thousands of corporate clients, foreign nationals, and families through complex immigration systems with precision, clarity, and strategic insight.

A registered Solicitor of England and Wales, McDermott's deep expertise spans visa pathways, family reunification, long-term residency, citizenship, EU Treaty Rights, and corporate mobility strategy. Known for her thoughtful legal analysis and collaborative leadership style, she works closely with EIG's global partners and clients to deliver seamless, cross-border mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of international businesses.

A dual-qualified Solicitor, McDermott previously served as Managing Director, Ireland, leading EIG's first global office outside the United States. In her expanded role as Managing Director, UK & Ireland, she will oversee EIG's growing European presence and further integrate the firm's international capabilities to support clients across EMEA and beyond.

Known for her public policy advocacy, McDermott collaborates across sectors to advance inclusive, globally competitive immigration frameworks. She has built a reputation for forward-thinking dialogue at the intersection of business, policy, and society.

"I am honored to take on this expanded leadership role at a time when global mobility is more dynamic than ever," said McDermott. "Our clients rely on us not only for legal guidance, but for strategic partnership. I look forward to continuing to build a strong, integrated UK and Ireland practice that delivers exceptional service and innovative solutions across borders."

EIG's UK and Ireland team is part of the firm's award-winning International Practice, which includes distinguished legal practitioners, immigration managers, and former government officials. The team supports clients in every jurisdiction worldwide, combining deep local expertise with EIG's industry-leading technology and client-first service model.

"Katie's leadership, expertise, and commitment to client service make her exceptionally well-suited for this role," said Hiba Anver, Partner & Shareholder at Erickson Immigration Group. "Her ability to align regional insight with global strategy strengthens our international platform and reinforces our commitment to delivering seamless immigration solutions wherever our clients operate."

Erickson Immigration Group serves a diverse client portfolio, ranging from emerging companies to Fortune 500 multinational corporations, and their foreign national employees, on all matters of U.S. and global immigration and compliance. EIG operates as one global firm with bicoastal headquarters in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco; regional offices in Dublin, London, Melbourne, and Singapore serving EMEA and APAC; and an International Network of elite immigration partners worldwide.

About Erickson Immigration Group

Erickson Immigration Group is a leading global corporate immigration law firm providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire and retain top talent worldwide. Founded in 1987, with its immigration practice launched in 1998, EIG brings more than 25 years of experience delivering its signature "Perfect Plus" service—dedicated legal teams, clear communication, innovative technology, and the highest standards of information and data security. EIG partners with clients to "get to yes."

