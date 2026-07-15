Ericsson Investigation Notice: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Ericsson (ERIC)

The investigation focuses on Ericsson investors' losses after Q2 2026 results missed Wall Street estimates and ERIC shares fell more than 13% by midday.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) investors saw shares drop more than 13% on July 14, 2026, after Q2 2026 results missed Wall Street revenue and adjusted EPS estimates. Shareholders who lost money on ERIC are encouraged to act promptly as the investigation is underway. ERIC investors who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their loss information today.

Ericsson reported Q2 net sales of SEK 52.7 billion, approximately $5.43 billion, compared with analyst expectations of about $5.68 billion. Reuters-based reporting cited adjusted EPS of $0.1258 versus a $1.19 consensus forecast. Seeking Alpha reported that revenue and free cash flow missed expectations.

The market reaction was swift as investors digested the 1% organic sales decline and 8% year-over-year decline in the Networks segment. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations tied to investor losses following the Q2 2026 earnings miss.

If ERIC losses affected your account, click here for more information or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ERIC Investigation

Q: How much did ERIC stock drop? A: ERIC shares fell more than 13% after Ericsson released Q2 2026 results showing revenue below Wall Street expectations and reported free cash flow below expectations.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Ericsson made materially false or misleading statements regarding Q2 2026 revenue, adjusted EPS, free cash flow, and expected performance before the July 14, 2026 results.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ERIC investigation? A: Investors who purchased ERIC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase timing and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What do ERIC investors need to do right now? A: Investors should gather brokerage records showing ERIC purchases, share quantities, purchase prices, and any sale information so losses can be evaluated.

Q: What if I already sold my ERIC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ERIC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my ERIC losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting investor recovery efforts are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com