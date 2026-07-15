IBM SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving International Business Machines

The investigation focuses on IBM statements about the potential of IBM Z's 2026 cycle with the z17 program.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- July 14, 2026, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) shares fell more than 24% after IBM released preliminary second-quarter results and reduced its near-term revenue and earnings outlook. Investors who lost money in IBM shares are encouraged to act while the investigation is active. Shareholders who suffered losses may submit their IBM loss information now.

SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations connected to IBM's public statements regarding the launch of z17 and the overall Z performance. On July 14, 2026, CEO Arvind Krishna indicated that the z17 launch was 'the strongest start to a mainframe program in our history," yet IBM experienced a "shortfall in our Z performance," which was blamed, in part, on clients increasing "capex spend toward servers, storage, and memory purchases to secure supply-constrained infrastructure."

Previously, during IBM's first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call on April 22, 2026, BM's Chief Financial Officer, James J. Kavanaugh had praised the resilience of IBM Z, noting clients were investing "to modernize mission-critical workloads, driven by requirements for resiliency, security and compliance, while enabling new AI capabilities on the platform." He further claimed management was "confident this will be our strongest Z cycle given the AI innovation value we are delivering to clients."

If IBM losses affected your portfolio, send your shareholder details to SueWallSt or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IBM Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the IBM investigation? A: Investors who purchased IBM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase timing and documented losses -- not on whether the shares are still held.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation focuses on IBM statements made on January 28, 2026 about the Confluent acquisition, including expected 2026 dilution of about $600 million and expected accretion to adjusted EBITDA within the first full year after close.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any later sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my IBM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when shares were purchased and whether losses were suffered. Investors who bought IBM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my IBM losses are small -- is it still worth being evaluated? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors do not appear in court.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with no upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com