RIO BRAVO-GREELEY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT TO BREAK GROUND ON ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUS PROJECT

District begins transition to electric buses with charging infrastructure in partnership with Highland Electric Fleets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District will break ground on a new electric school bus initiative, marking an early step in a transition to electric student transportation supported by on-site charging infrastructure. The project is being delivered in partnership with Highland Electric Fleets, North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS), which will provide the electric buses, charging infrastructure, and ongoing support as part of a long-term electrification program. This effort reflects the district's focus on maintaining reliable, consistent service for students while beginning to integrate new technology into daily operations.

Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District

The district plans to deploy eight Blue Bird Corporation electric school buses as part of this initiative, with a dedicated charging depot currently under development and expected to be completed in early 2027. Charging infrastructure is being designed around the district's transportation schedule, ensuring buses are ready for daily routes once the site is complete while allowing for future expansion as the fleet grows.

"Our priority is always the safety, health, and reliability of the services we provide to our students," said Jennifer Hedge, District Superintendent, Rio Bravo-Greeley USD. "This project allows us to thoughtfully modernize our transportation program while maintaining the consistency families depend on. By investing in electric buses and on-site infrastructure, we are taking a responsible step toward cleaner air, more efficient operations, and a stronger future for our school community."

Electric school buses help improve the in-cabin environment for students and staff during daily rides while reducing overall emissions across the district's transportation system. With fewer moving parts than traditional diesel vehicles, electric buses can reduce long-term maintenance needs and help districts avoid fuel price volatility, supporting more predictable operations over time.

"This is the next step in Rio Bravo-Greeley's electrification journey," said Brian Buccella, Chief Commercial Officer, Highland Electric Fleets. "As these buses come online, they will reduce students' exposure to air pollution by up to 16%, leading to a quieter ride and a healthier environment inside the bus."

Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District will host a groundbreaking ceremony on May 6 at 10:00 a.m. at 6521 Enos Lane, Bakersfield, CA, where district leaders, project partners, and community stakeholders will gather to mark the milestone. The media will have the opportunity to attend, with interviews and on-site access.

About Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District

Since 1891, the heritage of the Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District has passed from one generation to another, and today that century-old tradition continues in the hands of the community it serves.

The Rio Bravo-Greeley School District Educational Foundation, established in 1991, helps fund and support educational programs and activities within the district. The foundation supports programs, materials, and activities that significantly enhance the quality of education students receive.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – 25 million children twice a day – making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 25,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses sold. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts

Chris Orlando

Highland Electric Fleets

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets