Erik Schneberger Named Chief Marketing Officer For American Century Investments

"Erik brings significant industry experience and a track record of success to his role as CMO," said Schultz. "Throughout his career, he's demonstrated leadership in brand and digital strategy, an ability to develop quality teams and a strong understanding of client needs in this dynamic space. Erik will lead efforts to build upon our success aligning firm-wide marketing resources with our client relationship and engagement activities."

Prior to joining American Century Investments, Schneberger served as head of marketing for OppenheimerFunds. In that role, he reshaped brand strategy and the marketing function's operating rhythm to better support the firm's outcomes. His responsibilities included brand strategy, advertising, digital strategy, creative services, public relations, client insights and channel marketing. His various teams focused on promoting the firm's thought leadership and investment strategies across retail, high net worth and institutional channels.

"I'm excited to be joining American Century Investments, a firm I've admired for many years," said Schneberger. "From its stellar reputation, high-quality investment strategies, unique ownership model and client focus, American Century has a wonderful story to tell. Through my new role and the further alignment of marketing and client-facing functions, we will build upon the firm's 60-year legacy of success."

Before his tenure at OppenheimerFunds, Schneberger oversaw the digital, creative, multimedia and marketing operations functions at Neuberger Berman. Previously, he was the head of digital strategy for OppenheimerFunds. Earlier in his career, he served in several roles across the financial services and management consulting industry with GE Money, BearingPoint and AON Hewitt. Schneberger earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut and his bachelor's in computer information systems from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,300 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Hong Kong; Frankfurt, Germany; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.5 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

