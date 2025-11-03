ERIKA KIRK TO RECEIVE INAUGURAL "CHARLIE KIRK LEGACY AWARD" AT 2025 FOX NATION PATRIOT AWARDS ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6th

Jason and Brittany Aldean to Present the Inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award to Mrs. Kir k

Jason Aldean to Perform Live at Ceremony

FOX News Channel's Sean Hannity to Serve as Master of Ceremonies

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Nation will host its seventh annual Patriot Awards ceremony on Thursday, November 6th and honor Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, and widow of Charlie Kirk with the inaugural "Charlie Kirk Legacy Award." Country music sensation Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, will join FOX News Channel's Jesse Watters to present the award to Mrs. Kirk in honor of her late husband. Following, Aldean will take the stage for a live performance of his hit songs "Try That in a Small Town" and "How Far Does a Goodbye Go." Each subsequent year, FOX Nation will present the "Charlie Kirk Legacy Award" to a recipient who embodies Charlie's mission and his spirit of free speech, faith, and family.

Live from The Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, New York, FOX News Channel's (FNC) Sean Hannity, a Long Island native, will serve as the master of ceremonies as he welcomes surprise speakers, guests, and honorees throughout the evening. Beginning at 8 PM/ET, The Patriot Awards will stream live on FOX Nation with an encore presentation to air on FNC at a later date. Limited tickets are available for purchase here.

In partnership with Tunnel to Towers, Patriot Mobile, Golden Corral and Yrefy, the awards show will honor and recognize America's finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes. FOX News Media personalities will present awards including the Young Patriot Award, Benjamin Hall's 'Honor' Award, T2T Stephen Courage Siller Award, Salute to Service Award, Most Valuable Patriot Award, Heroism Award and Patriot of the Year Award.

As one of the most prominent and influential conservative voices in the country, Hannity showcases his candid, provocative style and conservative commentary on politics and the American agenda on his eponymous program Hannity. The show has reigned as the number one timeslot with viewers and the younger 25-54 demographic for more than 15 consecutive years. Throughout his tenure with the network, he has secured interviews with numerous key newsmakers and political figures, including President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-President George W. Bush, then-Vice President Dick Cheney, California Governor Gavin Newsom, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hollywood star Sean Penn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, George Zimmerman among others.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. Morning Consult named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

