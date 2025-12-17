OUTKICK ANNOUNCES NEW MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH RILEY GAINES AS PART OF FOX NEWS MEDIA'S NEW MEDIA EXPANSION

OutKick's Gaines for Girls Podcast to Relaunch as The Riley Gaines Show on January 7

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OutKick signs Riley Gaines to a new multi-year deal in conjunction with Fox News Media's new media expansion where the 12-time All American collegiate swimmer will relaunch OutKick's Gaines for Girls podcast as The Riley Gaines Show on Wednesday, January 7, announced Porter Berry, President and Editor-In-Chief, Fox News Digital, President, New Media. As part of the new deal under the new media expansion, The Riley Gaines Show will align with the division's established suite of podcasts including Ruthless and Will Cain Country.

In making the announcement, Berry said, "Riley has been an instrumental voice on OutKick, across FOX News Media, and for women across this country. I am thrilled that she will be part of our new expansion and provide a unique and fresh perspective on everything from culture trends to current affairs and continue to be a leading voice for young conservative women."

Gaines added, "I started this journey of simply saying men shouldn't play in women's sports and OutKick and FOX News Media have supported me from day one. They provided me a platform to bring national attention to the transgender issue in sports and ignite change that will forever protect women living out their dreams in athletics. I'm beyond excited to launch my new show that will cover a variety of topics and highlight the stories of women who are fighting alongside with me."

The Riley Gaines Show offers clear, unapologetic insight into culture, politics, faith, and motherhood. Drawing on her national fight for women's rights and her unwavering commitment to faith and family, Gaines isn't afraid to speak her mind or stand for truth. Through thoughtful commentary and compelling interviews, she helps listeners navigate today's cultural landscape and build grounded, purposeful lives rooted in family and faith.

The trajectory of Gaines' collegiate swimming career was altered when she was forced to share a locker room and compete against Lia (formerly Will) Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Women's DI Swimming Championship at The University of Pennsylvania. Since that race, she has used her platform to create awareness of the transgender movement in sport and has made historic change at the local and national level. As a result of her activism, President Donald Trump signed an executive order entitled, "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," 27 states have implemented laws that ban transgender students from participating in women's sports, the University of Pennsylvania reached a settlement with the Education Department that saw Lia Thomas stripped of her records, and West Virginia and Georgia pass legislation name "The Riley Gaines Act."

New episodes of The Riley Gaines Show will be available every Wednesday and Friday on YouTube and wherever podcasts are available.

About Fox News Media

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 23 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

###

Fox News Media Contact:

Connor Smith

212-301-3879

[email protected]

OutKick Press Contact:

Brian Karpas

212-301-9966

[email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC