OUTKICK DELIVERS TRIPLE DIGIT YEAR OVER YEAR GROWTH ON FACEBOOK

OutKick Outperformed Draft Kings, AP-News, and The Ringer

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick finished November 2025 with triple digit year over year growth on Facebook. The platform saw 484K total actions, up 190% versus the prior year, and 2.8 million total video views, up 141% versus the prior year, according to Comscore Social.***

Additionally, OutKick delivered 10.7 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, which ranked 25th out of over 350 sports entities in November 2025. The platform finished ahead of DraftKings, AP News-Sports, The Ringer, and many more.**

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick's senior vice president and managing editor Gary Schreier said, "As the NFL and college football ramp up for the playoffs, OutKick continues to be tip of the spear in covering the most important stories on and off the field. In November, OutKick broke the news on the allegations against Baylor's AD Mack Rhoades, which garnered the attention of the entire sports industry."

OutKick also garnered 3.8 million total desktop and mobile unique visitors, 22 million total multiplatform views, and 20 million total multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore.*

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, November 2025, Desktop and Mobile, US.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, November 2025, Total Digital Population, US

***Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, November 2025, Report Date:12/15/2025. Custom-Defined List including Outkick.

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

