Erin Gajdalo Named CEO of Pluralsight

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight , the technology workforce development company, today announced that Erin Gajdalo has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. With decades of experience building and transforming companies and proven expertise improving the customer experience, Gajdalo is well positioned to lead Pluralsight into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Erin Gajdalo, CEO of Pluralsight

Gajdalo joined Pluralsight in April as Chief Delivery Officer and shortly after was elevated to Chief Operating Officer, responsible for leading all aspects of Pluralsight's operational performance in addition to overseeing the development and execution of Pluralsight's strategy across core product and go-to-market teams. In her time at Pluralsight, she has been instrumental in leading the organization and driving significant investment into the company's platform to better serve customer needs.

"Having worked closely with Erin over the past several months, I have witnessed her unique ability to drive our business strategy forward with exceptional operational rigor and am thrilled to have her step into the role of CEO," said Jeff Ray, Pluralsight's Chairman of the Board. "I look forward to working with Erin to ensure our customers continue to advance their technology skills during a pivotal time of change in the tech industry."

Prior to her time at Pluralsight, Erin was the Chief Delivery Officer at Avantax leading the execution of the company's most critical priorities required to accelerate the business. Prior to Avantax, Erin spent seven years at LPL Financial, the country's largest independent broker dealer where she built the firm's advanced analytics organization to deliver outsized revenue growth and transformed the insurance service and operations organization.

"In my time at Pluralsight, I have become deeply connected with our mission and energized by the dedication and commitment our customers have to learning," said Gajdalo. " I look forward to building on the momentum we've realized in 2024 and continuing to empower the technology workforce to achieve its goals."

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce.

