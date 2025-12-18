Pluralsight Recognized as a Leader in 2025 IDC™ North America IT Training Services report

WESTLAKE, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology skills development company, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: North America IT Training Services 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment, #US52991625, December 2025.

According to the report, "Pluralsight is well suited for organizations prioritizing skill depth over catalog breadth, aiming to accelerate technology team readiness. Enterprises with distributed or rapidly evolving technology teams and those requiring integrated analytics, AI-personalized feedback, and blended learning will find substantial alignment. The platform also will appeal to organizations looking for credible, author-vetted content, granular skills benchmarking, and the ability to simulate and customize hands-on technology environments."

In the report, Pluralsight was recognized for a number of strengths, including:

Depth: The platform features deep and rigorously curated technical curriculum,especially in cloud, security, software, and AI-related domains.

Experiential learning: Hands-on immersive labs, cloud sandboxes, and simulation environments for hands-on skills practice are mapped to enterprise needs.

Personalization: The platform offers data-driven personalization, role-based paths,and skill diagnostics, together with strong analytics and benchmarking.

"As rapid advances in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity continue to widen the technology skills gap, ensuring organizations have the right talent with the right capabilities is a business imperative." said Gina Smith, PhD, research director for the IT Skills for Digital Business practice at IDC. "Pluralsight is recognized among the increasingly crowded IT training market for its depth and relevance of content, immersive hands-on learning, and robust skill intelligence that helps organizations identify, develop, and deploy critical technical skills. For these reasons, the IDC MarketScape has positioned Pluralsight as a Leader in North American IT training."

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader in North America IT Training by the IDC MarketScape," said Chris Herbert, Chief Content Officer at Pluralsight. "In a world where AI is constantly transforming every aspect of IT and introducing novel security risks daily, IT professionals are under enormous pressure to maintain current skills. The most successful teams are constantly learning. Our goal is to help organizations achieve strategic objectives through upskilling, and in a technology-driven world IT departments are central to almost all strategic initiatives. This recognition reflects our commitment to being an innovative partner to IT professionals and enterprise clients."

With Pluralsight, technology leaders can build tailored development programs across AI, cloud, security, software development and more, helping teams move faster, elevate product quality, and increase the return on their technology investments.

The 2025 IDC MarketScape report can be downloaded here. To learn more about how Pluralsight helps individuals and organizations close critical technology skill gaps, visit Pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Ryan Sins

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations, and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight offers highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands-on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Westlake, Texas with a global office in Ireland. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape is the ICT industry's premier vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of ICT vendors for a wide range of technology markets. This comprehensive assessment of market competitors, delivered in a full-length research report, and summarized in an easy-to-read graphical depiction, provides you with the critical information necessary to make your most important technology decisions.

