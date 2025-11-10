Erin Hosler Appointed Director of Residential Hospitality of FirstService Residential New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, New York's leading residential property management company, has appointed Erin Hosler as Director of Residential Hospitality for its New Development Group.

Erin Hosler, Director of Residential Hospitality, FirstService Residential New York

Hosler brings more than three decades of experience in luxury hospitality, and a distinguished record of transforming staff culture and elevating service delivery. For an expanding portfolio of residential properties, she will develop building-specific training programs that elevate the resident experience and foster a culture of continuous improvement among building staff and management teams.

"We take the resident experience seriously. It's at the heart of everything we do," said Marc Kotler, president of FirstService Residential New York. "Erin's appointment as Director of Residential Hospitality underscores our focus on creating moments of luxury and a true sense of home in the properties we manage."

Prior to joining FirstService, Hosler directed service training programs for iconic brands including Ritz-Carlton, Ian Schrager Hotels, André Balazs Properties, The Langham Hotels and Resorts, SoHo House, The Standard Hotels, and Auberge Resorts Collection, among other prestigious destinations.

"True hospitality creates moments that residents can feel – the type of service that makes an apartment and our spaces feel like a home," said Hosler. "I'm excited to join FirstService and bring that philosophy to life across our portfolio."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

