FirstService Residential Expands in New Jersey, Welcoming Waterside Condominium Association to Its Premier Portfolio

EDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, is proud to announce it has been selected to provide full-service property management for Waterside Condominium Association, a three-story, high-rise community nestled along the Hudson River in Edgewater, New Jersey.

"We are excited to welcome Waterside to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, President of FirstService Residential. "Our commitment is to elevate the resident experience and deliver exceptional service to this impressive community."

Waterside Condominiums, now managed by industry-leader FirstService Residential

Waterside residents enjoy a lifestyle defined by luxury and convenience, with amenities including a sparkling pool, rejuvenating sauna, and attentive concierge services. The property's prime location offers breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline and the iconic George Washington Bridge, making it one of Edgewater's most desirable addresses.

Arthur Bartikofsky, Senior Vice President at FirstService Residential, emphasized the company's hands-on approach: "We've hit the ground running, fully engaging with the board and residents. The board sought a management partner who could provide comprehensive, 360-degree support for their manager—and that's exactly what we deliver."

