FirstService Residential Tops Miami Herald's 'Miami-Dade Favorites' for Third Consecutive Year

Gran Paraiso, Quadro, and Decoplage – all managed by FirstService Residential – sweep the condos category

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading property management company, has been named Miami-Dade's Favorite Property Management Company in The Miami Herald's Miami-Dade Favorites contest for the third year in a row. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to delivering exceptional service and enhancing the lifestyle of residents across South Florida.

For the third consecutive year, FirstService Residential earned the gold badge in The Miami Herald's Miami-Dade Favorites contest.

The annual contest celebrates local businesses that exemplify excellence and community trust. Winners are selected based on public votes, making this achievement a testament to the strong relationships FirstService Residential has built with residents and board members.

"We are deeply committed to the South Florida community, where so many of our clients and associates call home. This award really speaks to the dedication of our team who work tirelessly to deliver service excellence and elevate the living experience in the communities we manage," said Robert G. Smith, president of FirstService Residential's South Region.

In addition to earning the top spot in the property management category, FirstService Residential manages the three winners in the condos category:

Gran Paraiso (Gold, second consecutive year) – A luxury tower in Edgewater offering stunning Biscayne Bay views and resort-style amenities.

Quadro (Silver) – A boutique condominium at the gateway to the Design District, known for its art-inspired design and modern conveniences.

The Decoplage (Bronze) – An iconic South Beach address just steps away from Lincoln Road, featuring direct beach access and an oceanfront pool.

"This triple win highlights FirstService's unique ability to manage Miami's most sought-after luxury high-rises and condominiums while delivering the highest standards of service," said Billy Coleman, vice president of South Florida High-Rise for FirstService.

Winners of the 2025 Miami-Dade Favorites contest were featured in a publication distributed by The Miami Herald on December 14, 2025.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential