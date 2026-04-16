Erling Haaland and Vinicius Júnior Front New Marriott Bonvoy and Visa 'For Fans, Everywhere' Campaign Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Courtesy of Visa, a Worldwide FIFA World Cup 26™ Partner, Marriott Bonvoy to unveil exclusive ticket access via biggest-ever Moments drop, and a once-in-a-lifetime 'Sleepover Suite' grand prize.

BETHESDA, Md., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the FIFA World Cup™ returns to North America for the first time in more than three decades, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award‑winning travel platform, and Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced their joint global campaign: For Fans, Everywhere. Anchored by two iconic football stars known for their strong connection to fans, the campaign pays tribute to the passion of those who cross borders, never miss a kickoff, and live and breathe the beautiful game. Throughout the tournament, For Fans, Everywhere will unlock unparalleled match access and once‑in‑a‑lifetime experiences for Marriott Bonvoy members who are also Visa cardholders, bringing them closer than ever to the world's most celebrated sporting event.

Erling Haaland and Vinicius Júnior Front New Marriott Bonvoy and Visa Campaign

The For Fans, Everywhere campaign will be brought to life through two global football icons: Erling Haaland and Vinicius Júnior. Both stars will appear across a rich slate of content alongside Marriott Bonvoy and Visa, including dynamic 'Sleepover Suite' social videos, and a cinematic brand film set to engage fans worldwide as the tournament kicks off in June.

Beginning April 14, Marriott Bonvoy will unveil tickets for every FIFA World Cup 2026™ match as well as select curated experiences via the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, courtesy of Visa. The largest Moments release ever for a single event puts more than 600 offerings at members' fingertips, including fixed‑price experiences, auctions, and nearly 100 1‑Point Drops. 1‑Point Drops will roll out every Friday, culminating in early May with an entire week of daily drops – unlocking first‑come, first‑served access to the biggest moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, including the Final match, delivering unforgettable fan experiences on a global scale.

Marriott Bonvoy members who are Visa cardholders in select countries can also enter here for a chance to experience an extraordinary, money-can't-buy 'Sleepover Suite' experience: an overnight stay inside New York New Jersey Stadium the night before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final, thanks to Visa. Marriott Bonvoy and Visa will reimagine a luxury suite inside the stadium as a one-night-only hotel accommodation, with one duo staying just steps away from the historic pitch. With sweeping views of the field just below, this rare and extraordinary experience will immerse the winners in the energy, anticipation, and spectacle of the tournament's pinnacle moment. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. See link to Official Rules below.*

"Our campaign taps into a core truth about World Cup fans: travel is more than a journey - it's a way to get closer to the people, passions, and places they love. We're creating a space where fans can celebrate their fandom, connect with community, and share their culture across generations," said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. "World Cup travel is different from any other kind of travel. Fans don't just explore the world; they bring their world with them, supporting their teams and sharing their culture globally. As a lifelong travel partner, we're proud to support fans at every stage of that journey – from first matches to traditions passed down through generations."

"FIFA World Cup 2026 will lead the way in groundbreaking fan experiences," said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. "As Canada, Mexico and the United States prepare to welcome millions of fans for football's ultimate spectacle, we are thrilled that Marriott Bonvoy and Visa will work closely to unlock exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for supporters globally from the opening match in Mexico City through to the highly anticipated Final in New York New Jersey."

"The FIFA World Cup is defined by moments fans carry with them for a lifetime—and the journey to the tournament is a key part of that magic," said Kyndra Russell, North America Chief Marketing Officer, Visa. "Together, Marriott Bonvoy and Visa are helping unlock once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that bring members closer to the tournament, turning travel and access into experiences as unforgettable as the action on the pitch."

As sports tourism continues to surge, now accounting for approximately 10% of global tourism spending and projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032**, Marriott Bonvoy is uniquely positioned to meet growing demand for experience-driven travel. With nearly 75% of Americans expressing interest in soccer** and international travel tied to sporting events on the rise, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is set to be a defining cultural and travel moment. Thanks to Visa, Marriott Bonvoy is redefining access, connecting members and cardholders to exclusive opportunities to experience the FIFA World Cup™ like never before.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Visa FIFA World Cup 2026™ Sleepover Suite Sweepstakes for Marriott Bonvoy is open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & DC & Puerto Rico, Canada, Austria, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, South Africa, India, Japan, South Korea, Argentina (excluding Mendoza, Neuquén, Salta, Rio Negro, & Tierra del Fuego), & Brazil (the "Eligibility Area") who are Marriott Bonvoy members at least 18 years of age & the age of majority as of date of entry. Void outside the Eligibility Area & where prohibited. Begins 10:00 a.m. GMT on April 15, 2026 & Ends 11:59 p.m. GMT June 16, 2026. Fans can enter here. See Official Rules for details.

**Data Source: UN Tourism; Skift; The Harris Poll

To learn more about Marriott Bonvoy Moments, visit moments.marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences, and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube , and Facebook.

ABOUT VISA

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

ABOUT FIFA

FIFA exists to govern football and to develop the game around the world. Since 2016, the organisation has been fast evolving into a body that can more effectively serve the game for the benefit of the entire world. As a not-for-profit organisation, FIFA – which organises the FIFA World Cup™, FIFA Women's World Cup™, and FIFA Club World Cup™, among many other international competitions – reinvests its revenues into a wide range of football development programmes, providing funds, infrastructure, and know-how to its member associations. FIFA's Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 can be explored here.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.