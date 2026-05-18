The Westin Playa Vallarta Debuts as Westin's First All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico

The landmark opening welcomes a new chapter for Westin in Mexico, offering an all-inclusive experience shaped by the brand's well-being ethos.

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Playa Vallarta, an All-Inclusive Resort has officially opened as Westin's first all-inclusive property in Mexico. Located along the shores of Banderas Bay, the resort introduces a refined, experience-driven interpretation of all-inclusive travel – one shaped by thoughtful design, chef-led culinary experiences, and Westin's longstanding commitment to well-being.

The Westin Playa Vallarta, an All-Inclusive Resort

Formerly The Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta, the property has undergone an extensive, multi-million dollar transformation spanning its guest rooms and new adults-only swim-up suites, dining venues, wellness spaces, and more. The result is a thoughtfully refreshed resort experience that balances Westin's philosophy of well-being with the ease and rhythm of life on Mexico's Pacific Coast, creating a foundation for a stay defined by comfort, stunning design, and connection to place.

"The opening of The Westin Playa Vallarta marks a significant milestone for Marriott International and for the Westin brand in the Caribbean and Latin America. As the first Westin All-Inclusive resort in Mexico, this property represents an evolution of the all-inclusive experience—one that stays true to Westin's well-being ethos while responding to the growing demand for elevated, experience-driven all-inclusive travel in the region," said Federico Greppi, President, Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), Marriott International.

"We are thrilled to welcome travelers to this new chapter in upscale all-inclusive travel," said Hugo Lecanda, General Manager of The Westin Playa Vallarta, an All-Inclusive Resort. "As more travelers opt for seamless, elevated experiences that nourish both the mind and body, we invite our guests to embrace a new way to experience Mexico's Pacific Coast."

A Sanctuary Where Nature, Design, and Wellness Converge

The reimagined resort blends Westin's biophilic design principles with a relaxed beach-house aesthetic. With architectural design by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos and interiors refreshed by Uribe Krayer and Vida Design Studio, there is a clear emphasis on open-air spaces, tranquil tones, and lush, nature-filled sanctuaries, creating a seamless connection with the surrounding landscape. The heart of the lobby features a reflective pool, mirroring the Pacific horizon and inviting a sense of calm from the outset. Throughout the resort, lush greenery, handmade ceramics, woven accents by Mexican artisans, and warm oak finishes create spaces that feel grounded and welcoming. Original artwork by Berenice Hernández Castro further connects the interiors to the region's natural palette and cultural rhythms.

Rooms and Suites Designed for Rest and Renewal

Each of the resort's more than 280 guest accommodations has been redesigned with comfort and restoration in mind. Guests will find the new Westin Heavenly® Bed 2.0 in every room, providing an elevated sleep experience. The Swim-Up Junior Suite is a new, adults-only swim-up accommodation that introduces a tranquil network of ground-level water pathways, offering a serene yet social setting surrounded by lush tropical greenery. Guests who book this room category gain exclusive access to Playa Dip Club, a swim-up social experience with curated culinary bites, cocktails, and other amenities.

For enhanced stays, guests can book the Sky Pool Suites, which offer private plunge pools and sweeping ocean vistas. Families will find the ease and comfort of home in the Wholesome Family Studios, complete with kitchenettes and flexible living areas. For the ultimate luxury of space and exclusivity, the bi-level Heavenly Penthouse and expansive Presidential Suite feature private terraces, plunge pools, and panoramic views of Banderas Bay. Additional accommodation includes the Ocean-view Junior Suites, featuring spa-like bathrooms, and the Heavenly Panoramic Suites are adorned with yoga mats, lavender balm, and scented candles, further elevating the focus on wellness.

Chef-Driven, Social Dining: Fresh Flavors Meet Regional Flair

At the heart of the resort experience are standout culinary experiences, emphasizing locally sourced ingredients and chef-driven menus that nourish the mind and body. The resort's social hub is Gourmet Gallery, an open-air gathering space with prime views of 300 palm trees, bringing together a world of inventive flavors across 10 culinary and mixology concepts. Highlights include Flora Bar, a botanical-inspired cocktail lounge; Agave Studio, offering small-batch mezcal tastings and chef-curated pairings, further distinguished by Mezcal Verde Amaras, presented in a bespoke bottle designed exclusively for the resort; Tanto, a refined Japanese dining experience; Palma, showcasing Caribbean and Latin flavors; Call Me Lalo Taquería, a playful homage to Mexico's street food culture; and Organic & Co Café, offering coffee, smoothies and fresh fare. Sabia, which will open in the coming months, is slated to be one of the most exciting culinary venues on the property.

Signature Amenities Offer a Holistic Approach to Well-Being

Rooted in Westin's well-being philosophy, the resort offers programming and spaces designed to encourage movement, balance, and restoration. Weekly offerings include sound healing, sunrise yoga, kayaking, paddleboarding, Aqua Fit, Fitdance, meditation rituals, and coastal biking. Guests can also explore the RunWESTIN® route along Marina Vallarta's scenic shoreline.

The Heavenly Spa by Westin provides a menu of hydrotherapy, aromatherapy, and signature treatments, while the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio features state-of-the-art equipment and guided training. Two redesigned pools – one adults-only and one family-friendly - anchor the outdoor experience, complemented by new pickleball and padel courts. Cultural programming rounds out the stay, with hands‑on workshops such as Wixarika and Alebrijes art sessions, Cantarito craft experiences, outdoor movie nights, and evening entertainment ranging from Silent Beats to live Latin music and karaoke.

Meetings, Events and Destination Experiences

With more than 11,800 square feet of refreshed indoor-outdoor event space, the resort offers flexible venues framed by natural light and tropical gardens, ideal for intimate gatherings, celebrations and even large, wellness-focused retreats.

Guests can also enjoy immersive cultural experiences in the destination, including curated tours of La Zona Romántica, Puerto Vallarta's charming cobblestone quarter filled with local art boutiques, restaurants, and music venues.

For more information and reservations, please visit the website here or follow the resort on Instagram and Facebook.

High-resolution imagery is available here (credit: The Westin Playa Vallarta, an All-Inclusive Resort)

ABOUT WESTIN HOTELS & RESORTS

Westin® Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in wellness for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, and Move Well. At more than 245 hotels and resorts in 45 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its 24/7 Fitness Studios, WestinWORKOUT Routes, and its versatile Gear Lending program, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

THE WESTIN PLAYA VALLARTA, AN ALL-INCLUSIVE RESORT

The Westin Playa Vallarta, an All-Inclusive Resort sits along the golden shores of Banderas Bay, just minutes from Puerto Vallarta International Airport. Surrounded by lush tropical gardens, the upscale all-inclusive resort offers 281 modern rooms and suites (including private plunge pool and swim-up suites) with ocean or garden views, along with plenty of social spaces inspired by nature and local craftsmanship. Guests can unwind in two free-form pools, enjoy direct beach access, take a swing at on-site padel, tennis, and pickleball courts, or explore a range of water sports from snorkeling to paddleboarding. The resort also features multiple culinary venues, Heavenly Spa by Westin, and over 11,800 square feet of flexible indoor-outdoor event space. A proud member of Westin Hotels & Resorts by Marriott International, the property embodies the brand's pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, and Move Well.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.