Marriott International Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference on June 1; Remarks to be Webcast

BETHESDA, Md., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: MAR) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Mason, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference, to be held on Monday, June 1, in New York City. Ms. Mason's remarks will be at approximately 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference" under "Events and Presentations."

The webcast will be available until July 1, 2026, at the same site.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,900 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of March 31, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

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SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.