ERM and OPTEL partner to advance supply chain visibility and reporting

QUEBEC CITY, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTEL, a global leader in end-to-end traceability solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with ERM, the world's largest specialist sustainability consultancy. This partnership aims to combine efforts to provide companies with enhanced supply chain visibility and reporting capabilities while accelerating their sustainability integration.

The partnership has been developed as companies face increasing pressure to monitor and report their supply chain performance in accordance with new environmental regulations such as the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the Digital Product Passport (DPP).

By integrating OPTEL's advanced traceability technology with ERM's expertise in corporate and product sustainability, the partnership will not only enable clients to meet their regulatory requirements but will also help them to drive performance improvements across their supply chains in support of sustainability goals.

Florent Bouguin, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at OPTEL Group, stated: "This partnership with ERM enhances our mission to advance supply chain transparency and sustainability. By integrating OPTEL's traceability technologies with ERM's sustainability expertise, we empower clients to exceed regulatory expectations and achieve their sustainability objectives efficiently."

Annette Koehler, Product Sustainability and Circularity Lead at ERM, said: "By leveraging OPTEL's advanced digital capabilities, this partnership will enable organizations to embed greater visibility and transparency into their supply chains while meeting the escalating demands of reporting requirements."

Kushal Mashru, Head of Strategic Partnerships at ERM, said: "Our clients are increasingly turning to ERM to help them drive supply chain performance and demonstrate the sustainability of their products.

"Our partnership with OPTEL reflects our commitment to developing a partner ecosystem that aligns with our clients' needs. We look forward to working together to help businesses to optimize their supply chains in line with rising customer expectations and regulatory requirements."

About OPTEL

For 35 years, OPTEL Group has developed traceability technologies for industries including pharmaceuticals, metals and minerals, battery, food and beverage, agrochemicals, and CPG. From raw material to consumer, our solutions ensure regulatory compliance and optimize supply chain performance. Optchain, our supply chain visibility platform, supports ESG compliance and transparent product life cycles. TrackSafe provides manufacturing solutions with serialization, aggregation, and AI vision systems, while Verify Brand focuses on downstream traceability, government compliance, and counterfeiting prevention. Trusted globally, OPTEL tracks billions of products annually for leading brands. Founded in 1989, OPTEL is a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Canada, with facilities in Germany, Ireland, India, and Brazil.

For more information, visit optelgroup.com and follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Youtube, Twitter.

About ERM



Sustainability is our business.

As the world's largest specialist sustainability consultancy, ERM partners with clients to operationalize sustainability at pace and scale, deploying a unique combination of strategic transformation and technical delivery capabilities. This approach helps clients to accelerate the integration of sustainability at every level of their business.

With more than 50 years of experience, ERM's diverse team of 8000+ experts in 40 countries and territories helps clients create innovative solutions to their sustainability challenges, unlocking commercial opportunities that meet the needs of today while preserving opportunity for future generations.

Learn more here.

CONTACT: Marie-Pier Gignac, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443115/Optel_Group_ERM_and_OPTEL_partner_to_advance_supply_chain_visibi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443114/Optel_Group_ERM_and_OPTEL_partner_to_advance_supply_chain_visibi.jpg