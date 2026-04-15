Former Norwegian Cruise Line CIO & CISO Joins ERMProtect to Lead New Strategic Cybersecurity Services

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ERMProtect is pleased to announce the expansion of its cybersecurity services with the addition of Georgios Mortakis, former CIO and CISO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, who joins the firm as a consultant supporting and leading the delivery of new strategic service offerings.

With these enhanced capabilities, ERMProtect now provides stronger protection, deeper operational visibility, and faster response across modern on‑premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Georgios brings Fortune 500-level cybersecurity and IT leadership directly to ERMProtect clients, further elevating the firm's ability to deliver executive‑level advisory services and enterprise-wide implementation support.

Georgios has nearly three decades of experience leading large-scale cybersecurity and technology programs at organizations including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Sony Electronics Latin America, and ILG, Inc. His background spans enterprise IT operations, major cloud transformation initiatives, and 24 × 7 operational resilience initiatives. From 2005 to 2013, he served as a Director of IT Security at ERMProtect, then operating as Enterprise Risk Management.

The company is adding the following new services lines under Georgio's leadership:

End-to-End Cybersecurity Program Implementation: We design and guide implementation of comprehensive cybersecurity programs tailored to your organization's risk profile, business objectives, and compliance requirements. Our end-to-end approach covers strategy, governance, and technical guidance to ensure controls are properly selected, deployed, and operationalized.



From initial assessment and architecture design through implementation and ongoing optimization, we help your organization embed security into your day-to-day operations and build a resilient, sustainable security posture.

Deployment of Advanced Security Solutions: We guide your organization to integrate best-in-class security technologies to protect users, endpoints, and networks across your environment. Our team recommends solutions aligned with your risk profile that can be seamlessly integrated into your existing infrastructure.



Some examples include end user protection, end point detection and response (EDR), traffic inspection and network monitoring, and network segmentation.

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To learn more about our services or for a free consultation, please contact Silka Gonzalez at [email protected].

About ERMProtect

ERMProtect is a leading cybersecurity firm headquartered in Miami, with over 28 years of experience helping organizations secure their environments, protect their data, and ensure compliance. Serving clients across 40+ industries and 450+ organizations worldwide, ERMProtect offers a full suite of cybersecurity services including compliance and IT security audits, penetration testing, PCI compliance, incident response, digital forensics, AI implementation, outsourcing, and on-demand security consulting. The company's training division offers a 100+ module library of Security Awareness Training and in-person, PhD-led sessions that teach organizations how to protect data and incorporate better security.

SOURCE ERMProtect