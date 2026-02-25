ERMProtect Celebrates 28 Years of Cybersecurity Leadership with New Brand Rollout

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ERMProtect, a leading cybersecurity and forensics firm based in Miami, has launched a new brand identity in celebration of its 28-year anniversary this month. The rollout marks a strategic new chapter for the company and reflects its evolution from a boutique consultancy into a globally recognized cybersecurity partner serving more than 450 clients across 40+ industries.

Founded on Feb. 16, 1998, ERMProtect has spent nearly three decades helping organizations safeguard sensitive data, investigate cyber incidents, and navigate shifting regulatory landscapes. This rebrand reflects the company's enhanced capabilities, offering clients a robust platform of aligned cyber risk management services under one committed partner.

In recent years, the company has expanded its offerings from IT audits to a full suite of advisory, technical and compliance services. With a renewed focus on AI and digital forensics, the company now offers a broad range of capabilities to fully meet client needs, from assessment to protection to incident response.

"Our clients now have a go-to consulting partner who can help them tackle today's diverse array of cybersecurity challenges," said company founder and president Silka Gonzalez. "Whether they need assistance rolling out AI, hardening security, ensuring compliance, staffing up for a special project, or dealing with a security breach, they have one company they can turn to for help."

This unique breadth of offerings, paired with experience in more than 40 industries across the globe, ensures that ERMProtect clients receive the guidance they need to operate confidently in today's growing threat environment.

"By streamlining consulting services under ERMProtect's top-in-field consultants, clients gain a committed partner in the fight against cybersecurity threats, while also benefiting from our expertise and boutique pricing," she said.

Gonzalez, a cybersecurity leader with Big Four and Fortune 500 experience, said the company's evolution is a natural extension of her founding vision 28 years ago. Gonzalez, who founded ERMProtect at a time when cyber risk was only beginning to emerge as a corporate priority, recognized then that organizations would need to rely on informed security consulting partners to stay ahead of emerging threats.

"The threat landscape is only going to grow, challenging organizations to continually step up their cybersecurity game," Gonzalez said. "Our job is to help them meet the moment by ensuring digital trust, resilience, and continuity."

About ERMProtect

ERMProtect is a leading cybersecurity firm headquartered in Miami, with over 28 years of experience helping organizations secure their environments, protect their data, and ensure compliance. Serving clients across 40+ industries and 450+ organizations worldwide, ERMProtect offers a full suite of cybersecurity services including compliance and IT security audits, penetration testing, PCI compliance, incident response, digital forensics, AI implementation, outsourcing, and on-demand security consulting. The company's training division offers a 100+ module library of Security Awareness Training and in-person, PhD-led sessions that teach organizations how to protect data and incorporate better security.

Learn more at https://www.ermprotect.com.

