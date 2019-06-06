Ernest Fiorante Joins Hilco Global as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Fiorante is a terrific addition to the organization's executive management team and will be a key player in the company's continued growth. He has a depth of knowledge and experience in completing complicated transactions for both private and public companies that will prove to be invaluable to Hilco Global. His many years of building and managing highly effective teams will be a great asset and make him a tremendous leader of the holding company.

Mr. Fiorante brings an impressive depth and breadth of experience to the Chief Financial Officer role having served as a CFO and Treasurer at several major companies in the Chicago area over the last 25+ years. Since 2016, he has served as Chief Financial Officer at The Inland Real Estate Group LLC, a well-recognized and large commercial real estate and finance organization located in Oak Brook, IL.

Prior to joining Inland, Mr. Fiorante spent over 20 years holding positions of increasing responsibility at Jones Lang Lasalle Inc., and ultimately serving as JLL's CFO for the Americas - a region with over 10 different lines of business including leasing, property management, project development services and corporate outsourcing generating approximately $2 billion in annual revenue.

Previously, Mr. Fiorante began his career at Price Waterhouse Coopers as an Associate.

Mr. Fiorante is a native of the Chicago area where he resides with his wife and family. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University and a BS in Accounting from DePaul University in Chicago. he is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a member of many associations and industry groups.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 600 professionals operating on five continents.

