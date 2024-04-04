ERNESTA COMMITS TO CONSUMERS AND TRADE WITH ITS FIRST SHOWROOM ON NEW YORK'S UPPER EAST SIDE

The Ernesta showroom offers customers the opportunity to immerse themselves in designer quality, custom-sized rugs through an elevated shopping experience

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernesta , the innovative home design brand supporting customers and designers with gorgeous, custom-sized rugs, has opened its first showroom on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Located in a prime area with nearly 800 square feet of space, the new store features a welcoming and hands-on environment to enjoy Ernesta's unparalleled rug collection in-person.

The showroom provides an opportunity for design professionals and enthusiasts to view the full Ernesta collection and receive one-on-one assistance to help them identify the right size and style of rug for their design project. Professional designers will have access to a private lounge to review samples with their clients.

"Our New York City showroom will be a destination for the local design community to connect with like-minded design enthusiasts, seek design support and browse the Ernesta rug catalog in person," said John Foley, CEO of Ernesta. "We're excited to bring this experience to our consumer and trade partners and to help them make all of their design projects successful and beautiful."

The opening of Ernesta's first retail store marks an evolution of the Ernesta customer experience. Ernesta knows how important the right-sized rug is to a room, and now consumers will have more help than ever to make sure they choose a great foundation for their home.

The Upper East Side store, located at 1052 Lexington Avenue, will be open to the public starting April 4th, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

For more information on Ernesta and its offerings please visit Ernesta.com and follow @ernesta_inc on Instagram.

About Ernesta

Ernesta is an innovative home design brand on a mission to support consumers and designers with designer quality, custom-sized rugs that will easily elevate any room. Ernesta offers to-the-inch sizing, a curated assortment, and dedicated support. We believe that the right-sized rug, in the right material and construction, is the foundation for expert design.

With Ernesta's simple and streamlined experience, customers can see and feel samples in person and get their custom-sized rug delivered in 2-4 weeks. Ernesta's trade program offers designer-exclusive benefits. For more information, please visit www.ernestarugs.com .

