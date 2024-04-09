ERNESTA INTRODUCES NEW SPRING 2024 COLLECTION: MODERN WARMTH

The Modern Warmth Collection expands the brand's assortment to include a refined interpretation of easy patterns in nuanced neutral tones, such as sand, linen, and oatmeal. Made with high quality wools in a range of constructions, the collection reflects Ernesta's commitment to providing customers with designer quality, custom-sized rugs.

"The Ernesta Modern Warmth Collection marks a significant milestone in our journey," said John Foley, co-founder and CEO of Ernesta. "Since our inception last year, Ernesta has experienced remarkable growth, swiftly becoming a go-to destination for consumers and designers. With the launch of this collection, customers can refresh their homes just in time for the spring season."

"With this collection, we chose to embody an organic modern aesthetic, leveraging warm neutrals and easy patterns that have a natural place in our customers' homes," says Ernesta Chief Merchandising Officer Rosa Glenn. "As always, we paid close attention to the details and selected only high quality materials and constructions."

Ernesta's Modern Warmth Collection is now available for purchase at Ernesta.com . For more information on Ernesta, please visit the website and follow @ernesta_inc on Instagram.

About Ernesta

Ernesta is an innovative home design brand on a mission to support consumers and designers with designer quality, custom-sized rugs that will easily elevate any room. Ernesta offers to-the-inch sizing, a curated assortment, and dedicated support. We believe that the right-sized rug, in the right material and construction, is the foundation for expert design.

With Ernesta's simple and streamlined experience, customers can see and feel samples in person and get their custom-sized rug delivered in 2-4 weeks. Ernesta's trade program offers designer-exclusive benefits. For more information, please visit www.ernestarugs.com .

SOURCE Ernesta