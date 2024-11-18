ERNESTA EXPANDS PRESENCE WITH NEW GREENWICH SHOWROOM

Ernesta's Third Showroom Invites Local Designers and Consumers to Explore Custom-Sized, Designer Quality Rugs in an Elevated Shopping Environment

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernesta , the innovative home design brand offering gorgeous, custom-sized rugs to both customers and designers, has opened its third showroom in the thriving Greenwich Design District. This expansion follows the successful openings of their first and second showrooms in Bethesda and New York City's Upper East Side earlier this year.

The new 1,000-square-foot showroom features a thoughtfully curated workspace complete with a collaborative table, allowing trade professionals and enthusiasts to build custom sample boxes and receive personalized guidance. This one-on-one assistance ensures clients find the perfect rug size and style to bring their projects to life. Professional designers will also have access to a dedicated lounge to review samples with their clients.

"We're thrilled to expand our presence in the vibrant Greenwich design community, creating an inspiring space for both trade and consumer clients to explore our custom solutions," said Jennifer Parker, Chief Sales Officer of Ernesta. "Our goal is to offer a warm, inviting environment where clients feel encouraged to collaborate with us on their projects, whether they're brainstorming ideas, selecting samples, or refining design details with our team. We aim to make shopping for custom size, designer-quality rugs approachable and easy with our personalized support every step of the way."

The Greenwich store, located at 24 West Putnam Ave., will be open to the public starting November 18th, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on Ernesta and its offerings please visit Ernesta.com and follow @ernesta_inc on Instagram.

About Ernesta

Ernesta is an innovative home design brand on a mission to support consumers and designers with designer-quality, custom-sized rugs that will easily elevate any room. Ernesta offers to-the-inch sizing, a curated assortment, and dedicated support. We believe that the right-sized rug in the right material and construction, is the foundation for expert design.

With Ernesta's simple and streamlined experience, customers can see and feel samples delivered in person or in an Ernesta showroom, and receive their custom-sized rug delivered in as little as 2-4 weeks. Ernesta's trade program offers designer-exclusive benefits. Ernesta has won Good Housekeeping's 2025 Home Renovation Awards. For more information, please visit www.ernesta.com .

SOURCE Ernesta