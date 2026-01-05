Ernesta Expands Retail Footprint with Three New Showrooms in Q1 2026

Following significant growth in 2025, the custom rug brand brings its personalized, design-driven experience to Birmingham, MI, Dallas, TX + Manhasset, NY

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernesta , the innovative home design brand redefining the rug-buying experience with designer-quality, custom-sized rugs, announces three new showrooms in Birmingham, MI, Dallas, TX and Manhasset, NY, set to open in Q1 2026, with additional locations to be announced next year. Following exponential growth in 2025, these new spaces bolster Ernesta's rapidly expanding brick-and-mortar presence as the brand aims to make custom rugs an essential part of the home.

With each new showroom, Ernesta reinforces its commitment to tailored service, curated style, and high-quality craftsmanship.

The new showrooms offer a welcoming, hands-on environment where visitors can explore Ernesta's selection of high-quality wool, natural fiber and performance rugs. Designed to support both consumers and design professionals, each location features a designer lounge for one-on-one design consultations to review rug samples in a collaborative setting. Details below:

Birmingham, MI (Opening Jan. 5, 2026) - Located at 138 W Maple Rd, the 1,250-square-foot space will be open Monday - Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dallas, TX (Opening Feb. 2, 2026) - Located at 6025 Royal Lane, Suite 330, the 1,256- square- foot space will be open Monday - Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Manhasset, NY (Opening Spring 2026) - Deepening the brand's presence in the Greater New York area, this location is set to serve the Long Island community, with additional details to come.

"We are excited to continue building on Ernesta's momentum and growth, and these new showrooms mark an important next step for the brand," says Jennifer Parker, Chief Sales Officer at Ernesta. "Designers and homeowners alike are telling us they want a more personal, guided way to shop for rugs, one that brings together elevated materials, real expertise and true customization. Our showrooms let us meet customers where they are and deliver that experience in a way that is tactile, welcoming and rooted in good design."

Founded to simplify the process of sourcing custom rugs, Ernesta has quickly emerged as a category leader and become one of the fastest-growing brands in the home interiors space. Since its first sale in 2023, the brand has expanded its product assortment, scaled operations, and deepened its presence in key markets across the East Coast with four successful showrooms. With each new showroom, Ernesta reinforces its commitment to tailored service, curated style, and high-quality craftsmanship. The brand aims to have 10+ showrooms across the country by the end of 2026.

For more information about Ernesta's custom rug offerings or to explore other showroom locations, visit www.ernesta.com or go to ernestarugs.com/locations .

About Ernesta

Ernesta is an innovative home design brand on a mission to support consumers and designers with designer-quality, custom-sized rugs that will easily elevate any room. Ernesta offers to-the-inch sizing, a curated assortment, and dedicated support. They believe that the right-sized rug in the right material and construction is the foundation for expert design.

With Ernesta's simple and streamlined experience, customers can see and feel samples delivered in person or in an Ernesta showroom, and receive their custom-sized rug delivered in 2-4 weeks. Designers also enjoy exclusive perks through Ernesta's trade program. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as a 2025 Home Renovation Awards winner, Ernesta is setting a new standard in home design.

