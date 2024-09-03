ERNESTA OPENS BETHESDA SHOWROOM AND ELEVATES DESIGNER EXPERIENCE WITH NEW TRADE PORTAL

Ernesta's Second Showroom in the D.C. Area Offers Customers the Opportunity to Immerse Themselves in Designer Quality, Custom-Sized Rugs Through an Elevated Shopping Experience

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernesta, the innovative home design brand offering gorgeous, custom-sized rugs for both customers and designers, has opened its second showroom in downtown Bethesda's bustling Bethesda Row. This expansion follows the successful opening of its first location on Manhattan's Upper East Side earlier this year. The new 800-square-foot showroom is situated in the heart of Bethesda's thriving commercial district—an area that has gained recognition as a home decor destination, attracting local shoppers and design professionals.

The showroom allows design professionals and enthusiasts to view the full Ernesta collection and receive one-on-one assistance to help them identify the right size and style of rug for their design project. Professional designers will also have access to a lounge to review samples with their clients.

The showroom opening dovetails with the launch of Ernesta's new Trade Portal, created specifically for design professionals. This platform offers designers exclusive access to Ernesta's rug collection with customized browsing and self-service checkout. These new tools reinforce Ernesta's commitment to supporting the design community by providing easy access to high-quality, custom-sized rug solutions and making it easier than ever to find the perfect rug for their client's space.

"Our Bethesda showroom is a step forward in Ernesta's growth strategy as we expand our reach into the thriving design communities of Maryland and Washington, D.C. This new showroom will be a hub for both design enthusiasts and professionals to connect with our brand and receive expert guidance," said Jennifer Parker, Chief Sales Officer of Ernesta. "With a nearly 5x increase in applications to our Trade program, it's clear that designers are eager for more support and resources. In response, we're thrilled to launch our new Trade Portal, underscoring Ernesta's commitment to empowering the design community with advanced tools and premium products."

The Bethesda store, located at 4816 Bethesda Ave, will be open to the public starting September 3rd, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

