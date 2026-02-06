Ernesta Opens Dallas Showroom in Preston Hollow

The Custom Rug Brand's First Texas Showroom Aims to Support the Robust Dallas Design Community

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernesta , the home design brand redefining the rug-buying experience with designer-quality, custom-sized rugs, has expanded its retail footprint with the opening of a new showroom in Dallas at Preston Royal shopping center. The 1,256-square-foot space reflects Ernesta's commitment to serving both consumers and trade professionals in one of the country's most influential design hubs.

Ernesta Dallas offers a hands-on environment where visitors can explore a wide range of wool, natural fiber, and performance rugs while receiving tailored guidance from Ernesta's team. Designed as a practical resource for the design community, the showroom features a spacious lounge for one-on-one consultations. Designers and clients can review samples together and explore customization options, including stair runners, corner shapes, fireplace cutouts, and more.

"We've seen a growing customer base in the Dallas metro area, driven by a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and highly customizable, high-quality home furnishings," said Jennifer Parker, Chief Sales Officer at Ernesta. "Opening a showroom in Dallas allows us to work more closely with the local design community and offer hands-on support around quality and customization."

Founded in 2022, Ernesta has quickly emerged as a category leader, offering designer-quality, custom rugs down to the inch in as little as two weeks. The North Dallas showroom is part of Ernesta's growing brick-and-mortar presence, reflecting a thoughtful approach to expansion centered on service and design expertise.

Ernesta Dallas is located at 6025 Royal Lane, Suite 330, and is now open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Ernesta Dallas and its offerings, visit ernestarugs.com/locations/dallas .

About Ernesta

Ernesta is an innovative home design brand on a mission to support consumers and designers with designer-quality, custom-sized rugs that will easily elevate any room. Ernesta offers to-the-inch sizing, a curated assortment, and dedicated support. They believe that the right-sized rug in the right material and construction is the foundation for expert design.

With Ernesta's simple and streamlined experience, customers can see and feel samples delivered in person or in an Ernesta showroom, and receive their custom-sized rug delivered in as little as 2 weeks. Select markets also offer additional customization options, including stair runners, corner shapes, fireplace cutouts, and more. Designers also enjoy exclusive perks through Ernesta's trade program. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as a 2025 Home Renovation Awards winner, Ernesta is setting a new standard in home design.

