ERT, Inc. with Hughes Selected by The National Weather Service to Expand Managed Network Services across the U.S.

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERT, Inc., one of NOAA's largest science and technology contractors, together with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced their selection by the National Weather Service (NWS) to upgrade and expand managed satellite and wireless services at NWS locations in the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Pacific Region.

ERT and subcontractor Hughes will provide the NWS with the network services needed to gather and report local weather tracking and forecasting data using capacity on the Hughes JUPITER™ 1 (EchoStar XVII) and JUPITER 2 (EchoStar XIX) High-Throughput Satellites (HTS). At mission-critical locations, Hughes will provide 4G LTE wireless backup that ensures a dual-path network architecture for increased availability. Also as part of the managed service, the team will install Hughes HR4860 Secure SD-WAN Gateways at the locations and provide a live dashboard with 24x7 access to network performance data and analytics.

"This expansion of our longstanding partnership with ERT, Inc. in support of the National Weather Service is a testament to the essential power of connectivity to impact lives every day," said Tony Bardo, assistant vice president of government solutions at Hughes. "The work of the NWS ensures the preparedness of people nationwide, and we are proud to deliver the network they need to carry out their mission with speed, flexibility, and reliability."

About ERT

ERT, Inc. is a science and technology company providing innovative services and solutions to Federal government agencies including NOAA, NASA and DOD. Headquartered in Laurel, Maryland, ERT boasts a nationwide presence, a proud 25-year history, and a stellar performance record. ERT's staff is comprised of scientists, technologists, engineers, and IT specialists providing services in the disciplines of mission-oriented scientific and data systems, satellite ground system engineering, mission operations, IT/cybersecurity, and environment services.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.4 million residential and business customers across the Americas. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2020 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

