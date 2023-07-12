ES GAMING - POWERED BY EASTERSEALS - ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH OXYGEN ESPORTS TO ENHANCE INCLUSION AND ACCESSIBILITY FOR 46M DISABLED GAMERS IN THE U.S.

Easterseals

12 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

July 15th Watch Party Planned by Oxygen Esports and ES Gaming During Disability Pride Month

CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are 46 million gamers in the United States with at least one disability according to 3 Play Media. Yet representation and acceptance of disabled gamers continues to be a struggle, something a new partnership between ES Gaming, powered by Easterseals, and Oxygen Esports (OXG) intends to remedy.

ES Gaming is an initiative of Easterseals, one of the nation's leading providers of services and advocacy for the one in four Americans with disabilities today.  The organization's commitment to full equity, inclusion, and access for people with disabilities, including veterans and seniors, led to the introduction of ES Gaming in late 2022 to create a new standard of inclusion and accessibility in the gaming industry for disabled gamers as well as disability advocates and allies.  The more inclusive community is designed to amplify disabled voices and accessible innovations in the ever-evolving gaming industry.

Its partnership with Oxygen Esports, one of the largest esports organizations in North America, promises to elevate awareness and engagement with ES Gaming among all gamers through visibility on OXG's platform, social media channels, inclusive sponsored events, and stories showcasing the achievements and skills of the disabled community.

"We could not be more excited about our partnership with Oxygen Esports," says Kendra Davenport, president and CEO of Easterseals.  "Their commitment to competitive excellence and accessibility in gaming aligns with the vision of ES Gaming in building an intentional inclusive community of gamers for sport, conversation, and connection."

"We talk about community and relationships, and we think that's really what this is all about at the end of the day," says Jack Vandervelde, Co-Founder of Oxygen Esports and owner of Helix eSports in Foxborough, MA.

The first event from Oxygen Esports in collaboration with ES Gaming is the July 15th Boston Uprising vs. Houston Outlaws watch party in Foxborough, MA. This event, featuring professional Overwatch esports teams, is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased online.  Oxygen will also be raffling off signed gear from their popular Uprising players, with all proceeds going to ES Gaming. Join them in creating an inclusive and meaningful experience for their community while making a positive difference. Admission is free. The first 100 fans through the doors will get an exclusive poster giveaway signed by the entire Uprising team. To join the Overwatch League event virtually on July 15, visit https://youtube.com/overwatchleague.

About Easterseals and ES Gaming

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services as well as powerful advocacy at the federal, state, and local levels.  For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, employment, and transportation through our national network of 71 Affiliates.

ES Gaming builds on the strengths of our Affiliates who provide essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million individuals and families each year.

About Oxygen Esports

Founded in 2020, Oxygen Esports is New England's largest multi-title esports organization, with world-class competitive teams in Rocket League, Valorant, Rainbow Six and Apex: Legends, as well as two franchises in the Overwatch League (Boston Uprising) and Call of Duty League (Boston Breach). Headquartered just steps from Gillette Stadium at the region's largest gaming facility, OXG is backed by a number of prominent investors including Kraft Sports & Entertainment, Banner Ventures, the Gronkowski football family, top-ranked PGA golfer John Rahm, and NBA star Grant Williams.

