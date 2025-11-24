Escape Campervans Announces Closure After Nearly 20 Years; Entire 400+ Fleet Now Available Through Public Auction

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Escape Campervans, the pioneer of affordable, adventure-focused campervan rentals in North America, has officially ceased operations after nearly two decades and more than 600 brightly-painted vans on the road.

For years, Escape helped turn first-time road-trippers into lifelong van-lifers with its Mavericks, Mesas, Del Mars, Santa Cruz conversions, and Jeep rentals. The company enabled countless national-park loops, Pacific Coast Highway cruises, and cross-country journeys.

"There is exciting news amid the goodbye," the Escape team shared in a letter posted to escapecampervans.com. "We have campervans for sale — and nothing would make us happier than seeing them begin their next chapter with the community that loved them."

Approximately 400 well-maintained, road-ready campervans from the remaining fleet are now available to the public through weekly online auctions and "Buy It Now" listings on bidadoo, in partnership with Hilco Global Capital Solutions, the trusted partners handling the fleet dispersal.

Highlights of the Dispersal Sale:

Five proven models at every price point (Mavericks, Mesas, Santa Cruz, Jeeps, and the premium AWD Del Mar)

Many feature Escape's iconic hand-painted artwork (some with removable vinyl wraps) and optional rooftop sleepers

Late-model vehicles with low to moderate mileage; all fully inspected with detailed reports

Weekly Tuesday auctions, with most lots offered at no reserve

New inventory added each week; once a van sells, it's gone for good

Browse and bid: https://www.bidadoo.com/escape-campervans/

Auction inquiries: [email protected] | 1-877-BIDADOO

"From the bottom of our hearts: thank you," the Escape team wrote. "It has been the greatest privilege to be part of your life-long memories. Let the adventures continue!"

About Escape Campervans Founded in 2009, Escape pioneered the modern campervan rental movement in North America, earning accolades from Outside, Travel + Leisure, GearJunkie, and thousands of travelers for making van life accessible, affordable, and fun.

About bidadoo bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction company on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. With eBay's millions of active buyers around the globe, bidadoo provides equipment sellers access to the world's largest online auction marketplace, with its long-term partnership with eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. Check out our weekly online auctions at https://www.bidadoo.com

About Hilco Global Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

